Biden wins; Hanover stays conservative

McGraw said Hanover Democrats “are making progress because we support healthcare that covers people’s pre-existing conditions. We’re making progress because we know the environment matters ... we have to face environmental issues that are devastating our country -- whether by horrific wildfires, an ever-increasing number of hurricanes and flooding, and other global warming issues. We are making progress because we all realize we must have a coordinated policy to handle COVID ... to stop it in its tracks. It’s real, it’s deadly, and it’s tearing the fabric of our society apart. Most importantly, we have to heal from the past four years of division in our country.”

“President-Elect Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on Saturday was inspirational. Now that the election is over, we need to come together and meet people where they are,” he added. “We have a lot more in common than we have differences. Let’s work together to heal division in our nation, stop the spread of COVID, protect access to medical care and ensure pre-existing conditions don’t disqualify Virginians from healthcare coverage. Let’s take measures to protect the environment. Let’s do it together.”

Alderman said, “The election is now behind us and I am very pleased in the local results. Hanover County Republicans again proved that they will turn out in huge numbers in consequential elections.”