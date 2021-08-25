Birthday celebration, museum opening set for Saturday

Hanover County will celebrate its 300th Birthday with a free, fun community event on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the courthouse complex. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting for the new Hanover Museum of History and Culture and the fun continues until 1 p.m.
“As our County Administrator has stated, we consider this as the jumping-off point for a celebration of Hanover, not only to remember as it was in the past and the present day but looking forward into the future,” said Hanover Public Information Officer Tom Harris. “The Hanover Museum of History & Culture will be a lasting symbol of the 2021 celebration.”
The new museum will include a community welcome center and four changing exhibit galleries. Hanover has the honor of being the first museum in Virginia to exhibit the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling Museum on Main Street Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
The Aug. 28 event is not limited to the ribbon cutting and opening of the museum. Called “Make History with Us”, this unique event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include activities for the entire family, displays by our partners, vendors, artisans, live music and special commemorative gifts for the first 500 families in attendance. Colonial re-enactors will join the celebration and present performances of Patrick Henry’s “The Parsons’ Cause” at 11 a.m. and noon.
“County staff will have a welcome table and the first 500 families to come to our table will receive a gift bag containing commemorative mementos,” Harris said. “We will invite attendees to have their photo taken with a Happy Birthday Hanover message. Guests will also be invited to have us take a video of them telling us what they love about our county, which could appear on the county’s YouTube page. Thanks to the support of our local businesses, we will also hold a prize raffle. It is going to be a unique and memorable event.”
The celebration continues in September, with a Classic Car Cruise-In offered by Hanover Parks & Recreation at Hanover High School on Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, County Administrator John A. Budesky and former Planning Director (and current Ashland Town Council member) John H. Hodges will participate in a moderated community conversation about the changes in Hanover County. This event will be held at Hanover Tavern at 7 p.m. and will be replayed on a recurring basis in the Hanover Museum of History & Culture.
Hanover Tavern and Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown are special partners in the 300th birthday celebration. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Hanover Tavern will hold its big fall event – the Hanover AutumnFest – from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preceding the AutumnFest, Hanover County Parks and Recreation will host the History 5K Run at 9 a.m. at the Hanover Courthouse, hosted by Hanover Tavern.
The sixth annual Hanover AutumnFest presented by Anton Paar is Hanover Tavern Foundation’s signature community event of the year. The Tavern grounds become the backdrop for a day of food, family fun, and live music.
The event features on-site, smoked pork, turkey, and beef brisket, Brunswick stew, side dishes, and fresh pies from Hanover Tavern's restaurant. In addition, there is local craft beer and wine, live music, as well as games and activities for the kids. Children’s activities include pumpkin decorating, petting zoo, hay slide, face painting, scavenger hunt, magic show, and kids' crafts. Admission is free and open to the public.
See hanovertavern.org or call (804) 537-5050 for more details on this great Hanover event.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown will hold its “300th Anniversary and Fall Festival” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, a selection of beverage options and continuous tours of Scotchtown. Michael Twitty, noted historian and author of the James Beard award winning book, The Cooking Gene, will demonstrate hearth cooking and discuss Afro-Atlantic culinary history. Historian and storyteller Valerie Davis will discuss the African American experience. Also in attendance will be the Library of Virginia with information about genealogy research, The Mariners Museum presenting about Maritime African Kingdoms, and the Hanover Master Gardeners discussing the landscape and gardens. Living history interpreters portraying Patrick Henry, Sarah Henry and Charles Chiswell will be present along with traditional artisans demonstrating their trades and selling their wares. Proceeds from the event benefit Scotchtown’s “Raise the Roof” campaign to replace the building’s roof and protect the collections and programs within. See preservationvirginia.org/historic-sites/patrick-henrys/scotchtown/ or call (804) 227-3500 for more details.
Special events continue in November. On Nov. 11, Hanover County Parks & Recreation will observe Veterans Day with an in-person ceremony at the Hanover Veterans Memorial at Wayside Park at 11 a.m.
Hanover’s actual birthday is Nov. 26, which happens to be Black Friday this year and the day before Small Business Saturday. Be on the lookout for announcements!
Dominion Energy is the sponsor of Hanover’s 300th birthday celebration.
To follow along with updates on all of these events, follow the County and its partners, Hanover Tavern and Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown on social media.