Birthday celebration, museum opening set for Saturday

The event features on-site, smoked pork, turkey, and beef brisket, Brunswick stew, side dishes, and fresh pies from Hanover Tavern's restaurant. In addition, there is local craft beer and wine, live music, as well as games and activities for the kids. Children’s activities include pumpkin decorating, petting zoo, hay slide, face painting, scavenger hunt, magic show, and kids' crafts. Admission is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown will hold its “300th Anniversary and Fall Festival” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, a selection of beverage options and continuous tours of Scotchtown. Michael Twitty, noted historian and author of the James Beard award winning book, The Cooking Gene, will demonstrate hearth cooking and discuss Afro-Atlantic culinary history. Historian and storyteller Valerie Davis will discuss the African American experience. Also in attendance will be the Library of Virginia with information about genealogy research, The Mariners Museum presenting about Maritime African Kingdoms, and the Hanover Master Gardeners discussing the landscape and gardens. Living history interpreters portraying Patrick Henry, Sarah Henry and Charles Chiswell will be present along with traditional artisans demonstrating their trades and selling their wares. Proceeds from the event benefit Scotchtown’s “Raise the Roof” campaign to replace the building’s roof and protect the collections and programs within. See preservationvirginia.org/historic-sites/patrick-henrys/scotchtown/ or call (804) 227-3500 for more details.