Black Heritage Society presents history of Hanover schools

The Hanover County Black Heritage Society hosted the second installation of the organization’s fall Historical Guest Speaker Lecture Series last week, inviting community members to listen to historic accounts of the county’s rich African American history within its school system.

The Historical Guest Speaker Lecture Series, which is hosted at Pamunkey Regional Branch Libraries and virtually, was introduced in February of this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving positive feedback from participants and the libraries, the Hanover County Black Heritage Society entered into another partnership with the Pamunkey Regional Library to present a full slate of robust presentations throughout September and October.

Last week’s presentation was an encore of the series’ first installation, “Early African-American Schools in Hanover County,” and was hosted at the Atlee Branch Library on the evening of Sept. 7. The featured speakers of the evening were the Rev. Dr. Evans C. White Jr. and Harold Stills Sr. who shared first-hand oral histories and perspectives from their extensive history within the county’s school system.

White is the pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Aylett and co-author and co-publisher of “Eastern Hanover County Churches, Schools, & Organizations: A Brief History from A Black Perspective,” which was written in 1985 with the help of his wife, Rose B. White.

White shared his years of extensive research in compiling the novel and overall inspiration behind the written work, which was rooted in his own experiences of growing up in the county.

“My aim tonight is not to bash heads or to rehash old memories just to stir up anger and resentment and ill feelings, but it’s to… give some insights on the experiences that I encountered, that I have matriculated through the education system here in Hanover County,” he said.

He said he and Rose were inspired to share stories of those who lived through the county’s history through studying the evolution of its school system.

He shared an April 1950 newspaper report on the selection of the name “John M Gandy” for a new high school for black children. The then-Hanover County Board of Supervisors went on record to abandon public schools if integration was enforced in the county, he said.

“As I’m looking at the audience tonight, you all are of the age bracket that you can remember some of these types of things in your own personal life and in your own community,” White said. “These are the type of things that inspired myself and my wife to pull this information together.”

White shared other newspaper clippings and photographs of segregated schools throughout time, such as a 1930s photograph of the original Pole Green School and its modest student body, which included a few of White’s family members. He pointed out that every child pictured was barefoot.

He mentioned other challenging conditions that he similarly faced as a young student, including how he and others used any schoolbooks they could find, which were often “hand me downs at best.” Despite these restrictions, he highlighted how the teachers within the schools brought quality education to their students.

Displaying a photograph of the newly-built John M Gandy School that White himself attended in childhood, he looked to the audience and said he recognized fellow classmates among the crowd.

“And you matriculated well, and you esteem yourself, and you demonstrate your proficiency and your ability to… be more than what somebody else thought you would never be,” White said.

The Hanover schools for black students were comprised of a single teacher who taught several grades, subjects and even generations, White said. He additionally described how classrooms operated under a stricter regime, including daily personal hygiene inspections conducted by teachers.

“The teachers were respected by everyone,” he said. “The teaching profession was, and I hope it still is, an honorable institution that people want to get involved with to better their offspring in their own community.”

Stills offered a different perspective to attendees from his own childhood limitations as a black student in Hanover schools.

“You will also hear me talk about a way of life that was introduced to me in the home, and that was to comply and conform,” he said.

Stills said he began school in the 1950s and recalled when there was a single desk per classroom.

“If you get that desk early in the morning, when you went to recess and you came back, everything had been moved, and you no longer had that desk,” he said. “That’s how things were.”

He spoke of his journey to becoming a Hanover County educator, assistant principal and administrator in human resources, and how he learned a powerful lesson in realizing his role as an educator within a changed cultural setting.

Stills said he was the first black faculty member at Mechanicsville High School, which was named Lee-Davis at the time, and after five years of teaching, was eventually promoted to the position of assistant principal. Aiming to teach the same principles of compliance and conformity that guided his education, he saw a pushback from black students. After meeting with them to establish a solution, the students taught him the necessity of “moving the needle.”

Stills saw this necessity throughout his career while facing similar roadblocks as those in his childhood. He shared how he came to “move the needle” away from his teachings of compliance and conformity and began fighting for change, mentioning several quotes that he developed over the course of his long career.

“In life, you have to strike the right balance between the job that you do and the role that you play,” he said. “And I will admit that there have been times in my career that I was so busy playing the role that I perhaps neglected to do the job that I could very well have done. But there is a reason for that.”

He said he recognized at an early age that when “a black person will do… a bad thing, he takes the entire race, but a white person can do something bad and he is an anomaly.”

“So that is why I was very careful of the role I played, because I didn’t want to besmirch my entire race because of something that I may have done,” he added.

He urged listeners to remember another quote: “That which confounds you, confronts you.”

“If you find yourself being confronted with something often, that is that thing that you need to conquer, that is the thing that you need to improve upon,” he said. “And so the idea here in these presentations is not so much to talk about the past – we’ve got to address the present and the future.”

Both presenters and audience members discussed a need for more black educators within the school system. Many audience members pulled from their own experiences as educators and offered other ways to “move the needle forward.”

Audience member Clara Scott said educators must listen to their young students, their wants and needs, and be “persistent” in bringing about change based on their feedback. Other audience members emphasized the importance of participating in local elections and local government.

Stills concluded the discussion by emphasizing how “the needle moves both ways,” encouraging everyone to be open to all perspectives in order to truly bring about progressive change within the community.

The next installation of the Hanover County Black Heritage Society’s Historical Guest Speaker Lecture Series is “Genealogy 101: Climbing Your Family Tree – An Introduction to African American Genealogy” and will be held at the Ashland Branch Library today, Sept. 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. The same presentation will be held at the Atlee Branch Library on Oct. 12 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Atlee Branch will additionally host the Oct. 19 installation, “Digitizing and Preserving Historical Documents,” from 7 to 8 p.m.