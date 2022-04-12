 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bliss BISHOP

Bliss BISHOP

BISHOP, Bliss Johnson, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on April 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin F. Bishop; daughter, Debbie Sue Bishop; her parents and six brothers. She is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Joseph Cizek; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. 

