BISHOP, Bliss Johnson, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on April 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin F. Bishop; daughter, Debbie Sue Bishop; her parents and six brothers. She is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Joseph Cizek; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Bliss BISHOP
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a memorable evening of pageantry fun and celebration of local women’s sparkling abilities, Savannah Liggan of Atlee High School was crow…
LONGEST, Joyce S., 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Bernice Southard…
GARRETT, Raymond Nelson, III, age 66, of Mechanicsville, Va.,passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Ray was born on December 5, 1955, in …
BEASLEY, William Perry, 92, our beloved husband, dad, Papa, brother, uncle and friend went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2022, after a brie…
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office held its annual “A Salute to our Heroes” awards ceremony last week to honor the county’s many influential …
THOMPSON, Anne Wilcox, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away at her home on March 30, 2022. She was born in Richmond, Va. to Perr…
PARR, Carol Bondurant Saunders, of Mechanicsville, entered her eternal glory on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her paren…
Community members flocked to the Cold Harbor Business Center last Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hanover and King William H…
ELLIOTT, Mr. Clifton C., "Cliff," 89, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was preceded in dea…
This year is the 40th anniversary of the Ashland Strawberry Faire with lots to celebrate!