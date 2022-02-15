Board approves proposed budget, defers action on speaker revisions

The Hanover County School Board has deferred action on revisions to current public speaker guidelines that would have prioritized some groups above others for available speaking slots. Under the proposed changes introduced by Beaverdam representative John Axselle at last month’s meeting, county residents with children in Hanover schools would receive first consideration for time during the public comment period.

The current policy is more of a first come, first served approach, a plan that has been strained by overflow crowds at several board meetings that addressed controversial subjects such as mask mandates or transgender policies.

Axselle explained at last week’s regularly scheduled meeting that his proposal was not an effort to limit the access of certain individuals, but instead, to recognize Hanover taxpayers first.

“The intent behind the motion was more to favor Hanoverians, and I still like that because I think we lose sight sometimes of who really owns the school system. Without our community and taxpayers, we wouldn’t be here, and that’s the main point behind this,” he said.

The board was scheduled to vote on the amended policy at last week’s meeting, but vice chair Bob Hundley opened the discussion with a request to postpone action until further adjustments can be made to the revisions.

“As we have heard from many folks on this particular issue tonight and via email regarding citizen participation….I have tried to work on some substitute language,” Hundley said. “I believe that in talking with Mr. Axselle, I think a lot of the particular priorities were not really his idea per se and so I don’t think he had those priorities in mind as it was drafted.”

In spite of the time spent adjusting that language, Hundley indicated the revisions are not ready for prime time. “As much as I would like to offer that tonight, it may be better for us to continue working on that,” he told fellow board members.

One of the sticking points involved the clerk’s correspondence with the public and how the new guidelines could affect that process. “I think it would benefit us if we continued working on that piece of it and so, for that reason, I would like us to table these proposed revisions.”

Cold Harbor representative Steven Ikenberry said he did not support Hundley’s motion to postpone action on the action item. “I don’t agree with tabling it. I actually agree to defeating it. I would like the policy to return to what it’s been in the previous past….as it’s been,” Ikenberry said.

To alleviate some of those issues involving the clerk, Ikenberry said he would like to eliminate speakers’ ability to sign up at the door. He said most speakers sign up in advance of the scheduled meeting.

“My vote would be not to support this draft policy that is being presented and go back to the way things have been, and I understand Mr. Hundley and Mr. Axselle’s comments about keeping Hanoverians high priority, which I want also, but we’ve always done that.”

The current policy remains in effect until any changes are approved by the board.

Several speakers expressed concerns with the proposed policy, which placed teacher and student opportunities to speak near the bottom of the list and favored businesses over educators.

Bill Callahan, president of Hanover Professional Educators (HPE), told board members, HPE and HEA ask you to vote no on the proposed changes to Policy 1-6.8, or alternatively to include a 15-minute block of time for our associations, students and faculty to speak. The proposed changes are a solution in search of a problem.”

“Why are they even necessary and why is there such a haste to adopt them?” Callahan questioned. “The present policy may not be perfect, but it is fair.”

He suggested that simply doubling the time allowed for speakers from one hour to two would also solve any issues now associated with the current policy.

Gene Matthews, president of Hanover Education Association (HEA), said the revised policy could have some unintended consequences and questioned the reasoning behind “marginalizing” students and teachers.

“Why are students not allowed to address the board,” Matthews questioned. “Certainly, there is no better indicator of the high quality of education available in HCPS than these remarkable student speakers. To lose these voices would be a tragedy.”

The board unanimously voted to postpone action on the revised policy, and will consider the changes at an upcoming March work session or the regular meeting next month.

In other action, the board approved superintendent Michael Gill’s proposed 2023 budget by a unanimous vote. The approved school board budget will be presented to the Hanover Board of Supervisors later this month. Once the county budget is approved in May, the budget returns to the school board for final approval.

Highlights of Gill’s proposed budget include a 5% salary increase for all employees effective July 1, 2022, with longevity salary enhancements that could result in some employees receiving up to a 7% salary increase.

The budget creates eight new positions to support student mental health, counseling and behavioral management and provides salary increases to some targeted areas.

The plan also implements an assigned substitute plan for each campus and continues compensation for teachers who are forced to cover classes due to the substitute shortage.

Two positions are planned to support work-based training programs and career and technical education (CTE) and provide an advanced studies coordinator at each high school campus. A part-time safety coordinator is also included in the proposal.

In other matters, several speakers expressed concern during public comment period regarding the current policy for parents visiting their students at school. The board changed its policy in 2020 regarding visitation, and some parents said they have been denied the opportunity to eat lunch with their child or visit classrooms.

“I wanted to talk again about allowing parents into schools,” said Jody McMaster, a Mechanicsville resident and parent of school-aged children. “When parents aren’t in the schools, there is no connection between the home and the school.”