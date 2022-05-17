Board considers addition to code policy pertaining to walkouts

The Hanover School Board is considering an amendment to its current Student Conduct Policy that more clearly and specifically addresses student protests, demonstrations and walkouts.

Director of discipline review Dr. Brian Maltby said the revisions are more akin to a clarification of current policy versus new regulations.

The proposed addition reads, “Students are entitled to a learning environment free of unnecessary disruption. Demonstrations, including protests and walkouts, are prohibited. Any physical, written, or verbal disturbance, communication, or activity within the school setting or during related activities, which may interfere with teaching or the orderly conduct of school activities is not allowed. Participation, including leaving class, the student’s assigned location or campus, during school hours will be subject to disciplinary action.”

Chickahominy representative Bob Hundley asked if the new guidelines adhere to legal requirements with specific emphasis on the Tinker case and its possible implications regarding Hanover’s proposed revision.

That 1966 case established that “school officials cannot censor student expression unless they can reasonably predict that the expression will create a substantial disruption or material interference in school activities or invade the rights of others.”

“We heard several comments tonight in regard to Tinker and our language relative to Tinker,” Hundley said, referencing comments by several speakers during the public comment period of the meeting. “Is it fair to say that we feel very comfortable with the language that we have in our current code as well as our proposed changes that we are completely within line of the Tinker case?” Hundley questioned.

Several speakers expressed opposition to the new wording during a public comment period held earlier in the meeting. Many addressed the lack of a comprehensive transgender policy that allows students to use the bathroom to which they identify and linked the code revisions to further targeting trans students and their supporters.

Maltby said the new rule is in compliance and is not intended to restrict speech or expression but designed to address specific conduct. He noted that students are not allowed to leave instruction under the current Code of Conduct policy that was designed according to state guidelines. School board attorney Lisa Seward agreed the policy does not restrict expression but addresses conduct.

The revisions could be prompted by three student walkouts on three Hanover campuses this school year.

“What exists now is a climate where we have walkouts and protests,” Maltby said. “We’ve had multiple walkouts and demonstrations this year. Some were on campus. Some were organized in conjunction and discussions with administration ahead of time, and some happened off campus.”

In September, Patrick Henry students walked out and refused to re-enter when prompted, actions that resulted in multiple suspensions.

In March, a group of Atlee students left class and participated in a rally protesting the lack of policy regarding transgender and non binary students. Again, numerous suspensions were issued to students who left class and participated.

A similarly motivated rally at Mechanicsville involved students but was held off school grounds and after hours.

Maltby made it clear that leaving class and school property during instruction hours is not permitted.

“The inclusion of this language is intended to clarify our existing code, which outlines our longstanding expectations… that students are expected to report to and stay in their designated supervised areas during instructional time,” Maltby said “In other words, students can’t simply come and go as they please, which has never been the case,” Maltby added.

He noted the school’s legal responsibility to provide a safe and secure environment at all times.

“We are legally responsible for our students at all times when they are in our care, and we take their safety and well-being seriously,” Maltby said.

The revisions represent more of a clarification than a significant change in policy, according to Maltby, who made clear the current code of conduct addresses walkouts but does not include specific language addressing protests and demonstrations.

“The proposed edit simply clarifies the definitions of longstanding practices to more precisely communicate our expectations,” he said.

The board could take action on the proposed changes at its June meeting.

In other matters, assistant superintendent for instructional leadership Jennifer Greif said the county’s efforts to gather public feedback regarding a possible pre-Labor Day start for the 2023-2024 school year has yielded about 800 responses.

Those figures represent an increase to the 300 replies gathered earlier this year regarding the proposed August start. Most metro Richmond school districts have instituted the earlier start dates for classes.

Greif said the responses have added “nuance” but have not indicated clear changes in trends, but promised a more in-depth review of the results at next month’s meeting.

Board members announced last month they will consider the calendar option at their June meeting.

The board also approved changes to the citizen participation guidelines that require speakers who wish to speak at Citizens Comment time sign up by noon on Tuesday, the day of the meeting.