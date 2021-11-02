Board considers residential area parking restrictions

Walter said residential areas affected by the ordinance include all of Hanover’s residential zonings with the exception of RC, A-1 or A-6 which are outside the Suburban Service Area. The ordinance does not include MX, mixed use zoned areas, since they are zoned for commercial and residential use.

There are exemptions for temporarily parked commercial vehicles or trucks being used for emergency purposes. For example, landscaping vehicles can park in front of residences while performing work on that property. “They drive off when they are finished so obviously that’s not going to something that remains there for a long time,” Walter said.

Violators of the new ordinance would be issued a parking ticket accompanied by a fine of $150.

Staff recommended authorizing a public hearing regarding the ordinance and the board approved that scheduling by a 6-0 vote. Bucky Stanley was not present.

Walter said the board can make adjustments to the parameters of the policy once the public is heard and determine if some portions of the ordinance could have a disproportionate impact. “It can be either whittled down now or at the public hearing, but the board had my recommendation that you advertise in full so you can get comments from everyone as to the full scope of it,” Walter said.