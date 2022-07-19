Board elects Axselle as chair, advances new fire station plans

During last week’s Hanover County School Board meeting, John Axselle III, representative of the Beaverdam District and long-serving member, was elected as the board’s newest chair for the 2022-2023 school year.

The decision came after Steven Ikenberry, representative of the Cold Harbor District, made a motion to nominate Axselle for the term beginning last week through July 2023. The motion carried 6-0-1, with one abstention by Ola J. Hawkins, representative of the Ashland District and former chair.

Bob May, representative of the South Anna District, was unanimously approved for vice chair.

Axselle offered thanks to Hawkins for her leadership and guidance through “a very difficult year.”

“As she knows and as those of us who have sat in the chair seat, it is a very wearying and tough job, but you did it well,” he said.

He additionally commended former vice chair Robert Hundley, Chickahominy District representative, for dedicating his time to the board while juggling a full-time job.

“I’d like to thank you on behalf of the board and the students and the division… for the commitment and service that you have given us,” he said to Hawkins and Hundley. “And I know it won’t quit. We will continue to serve and thank you for that.”

In the same meeting, the board advanced plans for the proposed construction of a new fire station along Lee Davis Road near Laurel Meadow Elementary School.

Hanover Fire-EMS Chief Jethro Piland and Chip England, director of general services for Hanover County, presented an overview of the county’s request during the previous June 14 school board meeting. The request sought to construct a new fire station on a parcel of land owned by the school board, utilizing approximately 3.5 acres of the 34-acre property.

In order for the school board to transfer the requested 3.5 acres to the county, the school board was required to declare the portion of property as surplus real estate in accordance with the Code of Virginia.

During the June meeting, Piland and England outlined the need for an additional fire station in the proposed area. In 2018, the Mechanicsville station recorded more than double the responses of the Chickahominy, Ashland, Henry and Doswell stations. The Laurel Meadow District in particular experienced a 23% call increase since 2018. The proposed location would allow for emergency personnel to shrink response times in areas with higher call volume.

Piland and England answered questions raised by board members in June, such as concerns with noise disruption to the school. Piland responded that noise disruption will decrease with a shorter drive and sirens will not be actuated until reaching Lee Davis Road.

Concerns with traffic carried into last week’s meeting, particularly during the school’s 15 to 20-minute drop off and pick up window in the morning and afternoon.

Axselle questioned the risk involved with fire trucks pulling onto the road if a line of school buses reaches the station’s exit.

“I’m concerned about the ability of that fire truck to do it,” Axselle said. “I need to know it’s going to be fixed now before I can declare this surplus property.”

English said the section of Laurel Meadow School Road in front of the proposed site is already almost three lanes wide. While the road currently narrows at the cross section where the station’s exit will be, they are committed to widening the road to three lanes with a clearly designated buffer lane.

“There’s plenty of room on that roadway for… apparatus to get on the road and traverse to a call,” English said.

Regarding the concern about bus blockage, from conducting traffic studies over a five-month period during drop off and pick up times and communicating with the school, they found buses back up “significantly further down the road” from the proposed fire station’s site, he added.

“We’re also committed to looking at preemptive signaling, perhaps at the Lee David Road interchange, to help free traffic in an emergency situation as well,” English said.

Staff emphasized how the declaration of surplus property by the school board will allow them to move forward to the zoning process. If it is determined that the trucks cannot make the turn, they will not receive the necessary zoning approvals for construction and will return the property to the school board. If they get through the zoning process, they are subject to additional review by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) during the site planning stage.

In addition, the county will closely collaborate with school officials throughout the planning process.

“We certainly… will stay closely connected with the school administration staff to gather input and make sure we are meeting requirements not only of the county and the planning department, but also of our neighbors,” English said.