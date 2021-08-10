Board of Supervisors denies AR zoning for Hamilton Farm project

At a public hearing last month, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors voted to deny an application for a zoning request in the Beaverdam District that would have permitted construction of a 27-lot subdivision located on 170 acres near Blunt and Independence Roads.
No residents spoke out against the request, but in a close vote, Hanover supervisors issued a 4-3 decision denying the request.
The land is currently zoned A-1 agricultural and AR-6 (agricultural/residential), but the developer requested a rezoning to AR-6.
The submitted application outlines a subdivision with 27 lots ranging in size from 5 to 16 acres and would be accessed by a private road built to county standards off Providence Road. A current residence on the site accessed by Governor’s Lane would be preserved, but the small road would be closed when construction began.
The county planning staff concluded the submitted plan more closely aligns with RC (Rural Conservation)zoning, and Planning Director David Maloney said the AR designation does not preserve the rural nature of the property.
“The applicant's intent is to promote this subdivision as a farming community while focusing on preservation of the existing features of the property,” Maloney said. “The AR-6 District does not adequately protect or encourage agricultural activity by dividing agricultural and forestal lands in to large residential lots.”
Maloney said the application if approved would increase by right density in a rural portion of the county.
“Considering the size and natural features of the property, staff recommends the applicant consider the RC (rural conservation) as a more suitable zoning district,” Maloney said before recommending denial of the project as presented.
He said RC District zoning is better suited to protect agricultural and forestal land as well as protecting the open space.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project providing additional proffers regarding roof material and other issues were addressed, but did not receive a reply within the 21-day response period effectively changing their decision to denial, according to Maloney.
The applicant’s attorney, Andrew Condlin, saw it differently shortly after issuing a revised set of proffers dated July 8.
“I apologize about the 21 days,” Condlin said. “My understanding at the Planning Commission was… that they did not make it subject to the changes that were being requested. We wanted to continue work with the residents on a couple of issues,” he added.
“We are asking for AR-6. We’re not asking for RC. We are asking for an assessment from the staff, the Planning Commission and this board for an AR-6 proposal,” Condlin told board members.
“Given all the circumstances, I find it hard to believe that this is controversial, but it is,” Condlin said.
The planned development features large lot resident sites where micro farming and other agricultural uses will be encouraged.
Condlin said the plan calls for HOA governed community “that will encourage lifestyles that focus on healthy living around agriculture.”
“This sounds like Hanover County, if you ask me,” he added.
The custom designed farmhouses will be a minimum of 2,400 square feet and could sell for from $750,000 to $1 million.
Condlin contended the project does conform with the current Comprehensive Plan and furthers the county’s overall plan for rural preservation due to its agricultural nature.
He pointed to a number of AR-6 approvals in recent years for lots both smaller and larger than the current request in response to some concerns asserting AR-6 is better suited for smaller lots.
Regarding an adjustment in the application’s request to staff’s recommendation to seek approval through RC zoning, Condlin left little question regarding the applicant’s willingness to amend the application.
“RC does not require that farming occur,” he said. “As a matter of fact, RC doesn’t even allow farming on the small clustered lots, only allowing it on the large preservation lot,” Condlin added.
He admitted it’s a new approach.
“We’re trying to do something a little different in Hanover County by having a homeowner being able to farm on his own lot.
“People want to be around and part of farming and get their hands in the soil,” Condlin said. “These people just want to do it on their own lot… and have more than just a garden.”
A number of residents, many of them from the area surrounding the proposed development, expressed support for the project, many of them conceding that the property was destined for development and this application better mirrored their desires for the neighborhood.
Susan Leachman said, “ I hope you will consider AR-6 zoning for the Hamilton Farm on Independence Road,” she said. “AR-6 is more feasible for the Hamilton property because it supports green space.”
Alice Murphy lives a half mile from the Hamilton property and said she realized this was a unique project but urged board members to approve the rezoning.
“I hope you will consider the benefits not only to the Beaverdam District, but also to Hanover County,” she said. “ I know of no good reason why it should not be approved.”
“The neighborhood is in total support of this development,” said Governors Lane resident Debbie Crowder. “I would like you to think long and hard about denying this request. It’s rare for us to look at something and say this is something we can live with, and this is acceptable to us,” she added.
Bucky Stanley represents Beaverdam and said it’s his intention to keep the District rural and said many residents who spoke in favor or the project had called him early and expressed opposition to the project.
He said AR-6 zoning was developed to assist farmers who needed to sell a small number of lots to provide cash flow for their agricultural pursuits, and moved to deny the application.
Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard seconded the motion, but said she could not support the denial. “I am going to make the second for this motion but I cannot support this denial,” she said.
Vice chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek also voted no on the motion to deny, stating the only reason she heard to vote against the project was the fact that AR-6 zoning was not designed for this type of project.
“But, this is a beautiful result of that option,” she said. “When I think of what we would want as a rural community… this is really exciting. I have not heard one single compelling reason to turn this down,” she added.
But Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson differed and said he would support Stanley’s motion to deny. “I think that this is invading and changing the agricultural nature of our county.”
South Anna supervisor Sue Dibble joined Prichard and Kelly-Wiecek in voting to deny the motion, or in essence, approve the request, while Chair Sean Davis voted with Stanley, Herzberg and Peterson to approve the denial.