Board of Supervisors denies AR zoning for Hamilton Farm project

He admitted it’s a new approach.

“We’re trying to do something a little different in Hanover County by having a homeowner being able to farm on his own lot.

“People want to be around and part of farming and get their hands in the soil,” Condlin said. “These people just want to do it on their own lot… and have more than just a garden.”

A number of residents, many of them from the area surrounding the proposed development, expressed support for the project, many of them conceding that the property was destined for development and this application better mirrored their desires for the neighborhood.

Susan Leachman said, “ I hope you will consider AR-6 zoning for the Hamilton Farm on Independence Road,” she said. “AR-6 is more feasible for the Hamilton property because it supports green space.”

Alice Murphy lives a half mile from the Hamilton property and said she realized this was a unique project but urged board members to approve the rezoning.

“I hope you will consider the benefits not only to the Beaverdam District, but also to Hanover County,” she said. “ I know of no good reason why it should not be approved.”