Board’s decision draws response at board meeting

A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken last month by the board.

At the Nov. 9 meeting, the board voted 4-3 to not comply fully with Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) guidelines regarding those guideline that, among other things, established the rights of trans students to access the bathroom of their preferred gender. Hanover board members did pass other portions of the policy, including the rights of those students to be addressed by the pronoun of their preferred gender with parental oversight.

In the estimation of some speakers, that leaves the county outside of the law when it comes to transgender student rights, and clearly not in compliance with the VDOE regulations.

Kendra Grimes is a Methodist minister with two teenagers in Hanover schools. “I’m here to speak to ask the board to reconsider you vote and accept the state’s policy on transgender students,” she said. “Not listening to those in our community who are trying to tell us who they are and insisting that we know them better than they know themselves causes great harm. I beg you, the school board, to do no harm. Don’t be pressured by voices that ask you to draw lines and exclude others.”