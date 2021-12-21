Board’s decision draws response at board meeting

A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken last month by the board.
At the Nov. 9 meeting, the board voted 4-3 to not comply fully with Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) guidelines regarding those guideline that, among other things, established the rights of trans students to access the bathroom of their preferred gender. Hanover board members did pass other portions of the policy, including the rights of those students to be addressed by the pronoun of their preferred gender with parental oversight.
In the estimation of some speakers, that leaves the county outside of the law when it comes to transgender student rights, and clearly not in compliance with the VDOE regulations.
Kendra Grimes is a Methodist minister with two teenagers in Hanover schools. “I’m here to speak to ask the board to reconsider you vote and accept the state’s policy on transgender students,” she said. “Not listening to those in our community who are trying to tell us who they are and insisting that we know them better than they know themselves causes great harm. I beg you, the school board, to do no harm. Don’t be pressured by voices that ask you to draw lines and exclude others.”
Sarah Bridges, who lives in Beaverdam and also has two children in Hanover public schools, spoke in opposition to the board’s recent decision to not comply with VDOE guidelines.
“These kids are suffering,” she said. “You vowed to protect all Hanover students and all Hanover students include trans students. Trans students are among the most vulnerable, and your failure to adopt policies to protect them shows that you do not care to protect them. Your are setting the tone in these schools for how these students are treated. You are perpetuating bullying for these kids by failing to adopt a policy.”
The Virginia ACLU filed a complaint in Hanover Circuit Court on behalf of five families who have children affected by the failure to pass those guidelines in Hanover.
School board officials had not received that suit as of Tuesday’s meeting, but once they do receive the complaint, they have 21 days to respond.
Todd Gathje, director of Government Relations for the Family Foundation and a Hanover resident, conveyed his opinion on the recent filing.
“In response to the ACLU lawsuits, I will remind you that a ruling in Lynchburg in July of this year that model policies are merely guidance and not regulations, basically giving local school boards the freedom to reject policy,” he said. “You are also aware that legislation will be brought this session to clarify that this is not mandated.”
Gathje said the school board took no inappropriate measures when it opted to reject the model policy. “After hearing all sides, the school board voted to reject those policies because of the threat to bodily safety, privacy and constitutional rights of all students. It’s the policies that are of serious concern.”
When contacted for a response on the complaint last week, Hanover School Board chair Ola Hawkins said she had no comment regarding the pending complaint, citing board policy not to comment on pending litigation.
In other matters, board members approved a policy change that allows administration to hire substitute teachers with a minimum education requirement of a high school diploma.
Assistant superintendent for Human Resources Mandy Baker said the adjustment is necessary to obtain enough substitutes to meet the system’s needs.
“Retaining and hiring substitutes is constantly a priority for us and I’m here tonight to suggest we open up our candidate pool,” Baker told the board. “The Department of Education requires a minimum of a high school diploma for anyone who is going to work in the role as a substitute teacher, and many of our neighboring school divisions have adopted this approach,” Baker said. “I’ve polled our principals and curriculum specialists and asked their opinion, and the consensus was they too would like to move our Hanover requirement to a high school diploma,” she added.
She asked board members to approve the revision. They obliged with a unanimous vote to approve the change.
“Is this is a change you see in other divisions across the state,” board member Sterling Daniel questioned. “Correct,” Baker said.
In another matter, Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Christina Berta presented updated enrollment figures for the board’s consideration. Official enrollment counts are submitted twice a year.
Berta said enrollment as of Sept. 30 was 16,636 students, representing an increase of 290 students from 2020 enrollment figures. The September figures represent an enrollment that is only 13 students off from projections made last year.
“That is incredibly good forecasting during the pandemic, so kudos to Ms. Stone and Ms. Six,” Berta said.
Berta predicted a downward trend in enrollment for the next five years as the number of students graduating is larger than the number of students entering kindergarten in the county.
Projecting future enrollments includes factors like birth rates and future plans for development planned for the area.
“We are continuing to see smaller kindergarten classes compared to our exiting 12th grade classes, so that trend will drive our numbers down in the out years,” Berta said.
For the 2022-23 school year, officials are projecting a loss of 221 students.
Regarding capacity in Hanover schools, Berta said, “We’re in good shape, even in the out years.” But, there are areas of concern such as Cool Springs Elementary School, a campus that is seeing increased enrollments due to several subdivisions added in the area.
Those increases may result in the installation of learning cottages, or enrollment could be redistributed if new campuses are constructed at other sites.
“This is an area we will continue to monitor and see how those developments come to fruition,” Berta said.
In other matters, board members considered a calendar for next year that includes a post Labor Day opening, but presented a pre-Labor Day start date for 2023-24 for consideration.
Public comment is being accepted on next year’s plan and, although the county is required to take no action on the 2023-24 proposal, the public’s comments are also welcomed on that planned adjustment through Jan. 6, 2022, at HCPScalendarinput@hcps.us.