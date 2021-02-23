Bobby Ray Axselle

AXSELLE, Bobby Ray, 83, of Mechanicsville, claimed the promise of the resurrection peacefully in his sleep at his home on February 14, 2021. He was born on February 7, 1938, in Henrico, Virginia. He was a graduate of Hermitage High School, class of 1956. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Kevin Ray; his mother, Alma Anderson Axselle; and his father, Ed Axselle. He leaves behind his loving high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Joan Foster Axselle. He is survived by his three daughters, “his girls,” Pam Meadows and her husband, Everett Meadows, Donna Crews and husband, Russ Crews and Susanne Laliberte and her husband, Richard Laliberte; seven grandchildren, Sydnie Monaghan, Maura Davidson (Josh), Brandon Meadows, Mallori Norman (Scott), Amanda Laliberte, August Seelmann and Blake Laliberte; four stepgrandchildren, Kevin Laliberte, Alexandra Crews, McKenzie Crews and Ryan Crews; four great-grandchildren that he adored more than anything, Buxton Monaghan, Hunter Davidson, Talon Norman and Ridge Norman; his brother, David “Acky” Axselle, his wife Patty, their children, Dack Axselle, Annie Cifers and Jonathan Axselle (Lauren); two great-nephews, Tyler and Ezra; and many other nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. His first paying job was delivering the Richmond News Leader in Lakeside when he was 13 years old. Bobby enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1956 and served for four years. He worked at C&P Telephone Company for a short time. In 1951, his father started Axselle Auto Service on Lakeside Avenue, where he worked part-time until he was 21. He began his full-time career in 1959 until he retired in 2001. He was on the board of IGO (Independent Garage Owners) and the treasurer of VASCO (Virginia Automotive Service Cooperative). He had a longtime hobby of restoring cars. He was a great deal maker, entrepreneur and negotiator. Bobby treasured his time with his family at his summer home on the golf course in Nags Head, North Carolina. He loved to swing in the hammock under the house. Papa would tell all of his children and grandchildren how good they looked after coming off the beach after a long day in the sun. He would say, “You’re brown as a berry!” He had a longtime passion for fishing and golfing. He never missed the opportunity to take a great nap. Bobby and Joanie built an amazing life together that included over 6,000 competitive games of cards at the kitchen table over coffee (their morning ritual). They took many adventures around the world to Australia, Alaska, Hawaii, New Zealand and many places in between. He always made sure his bride was taken care of. Papa always knew how to make you laugh and feel good. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a great mentor to many young men in the community. His legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of whom he was so proud. Bobby will be greatly missed, and we are so thankful for the all the amazing times we had with him. The family loved to see all of Bobby’s friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., where a service was held at 2 p.m. at the chapel. Interment took place at Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111.