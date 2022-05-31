Bonnie CHENAULT

CHENAULT, Bonnie Whitlock “Bonbon”, 77, went to be with her Lord May 24, 2022. She passed peacefully after spending her final days surrounded by the love and support of her family. A native of Hanover, she was born August 11, 1944 to Goldie and Clifton Whitlock. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Clifton Earl Whitlock. Bonnie is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Melvin Borum Chenault; children, Cindy Chenault Overton, Michael B. Chenault (wife, Kate) and Rodney K. Chenault; seven grandchildren, Sarah Overton Wall (Cameron), Rachel Overton (Ryan Hippeard), Morgan Chenault Wells (Josh), Abby Chenault Allen (Skyler), Molly Chenault, Courtney Chenault and Jack Chenault; four great-grandchildren, Wraylyn, Ryan, Cooper and Bishop, with two more on the way, Peyton and Walker. Her family was Bonnie’s passion and joy in life and she loved them all fiercely. Bonbon was the best grandma and shared a special relationship with each grandchild. She attended countless ballgames, dance and music recitals, school events – preschool through college. Her favorite thing was having her whole family together. She was the best at making every birthday, holiday and family gathering special and beautiful. She and Melvin enjoyed a lot of great travel through the years with friends and family, but Bonnie was happiest at her home on the Rappahannock River, where she lived for 20-plus years. Once she had raised her family, she founded Hometown Realty in 1988. Bonnie was so thankful and honored to work alongside her wonderful partners, so many amazing agents through the years, her children and now grandchildren. Her one and only rule – “Treat people the way you want to be treated” – will be carried on in her honor and memory. The family thanks all the loving caregivers for their support and care these last months. The family received friends on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Gethsemane Church of Christ, where services were held at noon. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park. Flowers may be sent to the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.