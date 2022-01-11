WAITMAN, Bonnie Jeanne, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2022. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., to Paul and Jene Waitman on May 13, 1963. She was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School, Class of 1981. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Amira Waitman-Kazzaz (Jacob Coleman) and Jessica Perry (David); grandchildren, Troy (Alaina), Bryse, Eli and Raeghan Charania; siblings, Sandra Mitchell (Harold), Kevin Waitman (Karen), Lindsay Waitman (Lisa); and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are cared for by Memorial Funeral Home. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Bonnie Jeanne WAITMAN
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
POWHATAN – The Virginia Supreme Court last week finalized the state’s new redistricting maps, which will see Hanover County now split between …
In a ruling issued in December 2021, The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) denied a request by Chickahominy Pipeline LLC (CPLLC) to …
SIMMS, Daniel Timothy, 31, of Sandy Hook, Va., passed away on December 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny; and sister, Kr…
NAPIER, Marisa Wilson, 62, of Aylett, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parent…
Broadband, marijuana issues highlighted in work session
McALISTER, Dennis W. "Mac," 70, of Beaverdam, joined his maker on December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Patsel…
Readers support equal rights for all students
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken…
After a year dominated by news about how COVID-19 was impacting every aspect of life in 2020 in Hanover County, seeing the community come back…