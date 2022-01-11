 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonnie Jeanne WAITMAN
Bonnie Jeanne WAITMAN

WAITMAN, Bonnie Jeanne, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2022. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., to Paul and Jene Waitman on May 13, 1963. She was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School, Class of 1981. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Amira Waitman-Kazzaz (Jacob Coleman) and Jessica Perry (David); grandchildren, Troy (Alaina), Bryse, Eli and Raeghan Charania; siblings, Sandra Mitchell (Harold), Kevin Waitman (Karen), Lindsay Waitman (Lisa); and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are cared for by Memorial Funeral Home. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

