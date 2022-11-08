Bonnie PENNY

PENNY, Bonnie Anthony, 73, of Mechanicsville, went to be with our Lord on Oct. 30, 2022. She is survived by her husband, James S. "Sam" Penny; stepson, William Penny (Jessica and children); brothers, Mike Anthony (Nancy), Erv Anthony (Kathy), Keith Anthony; sister, JoJo Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews; great- nieces and nephews. She retired from the state of Virginia after 30 dedicated years of service. Bonnie was avid reader, lover of hockey, Elvis and bowling. Her favorite color was purple. Bonnie's favorite place to be at was in Nags Head, Outer Banks. The family received friends on Saturday, Nov. 5, and on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where the funeral service was held on Monday, Nov. 7. Interment followed at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
