HASSELL, Brenda Rose, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kattie Fuller; her father, Claude Fuller; her six sisters, Mary, Lilly, Rosie, Betty, Dorthy and Ruby; and three brothers, Carl, Charles and Joe. She is survived by her children, Jeff, Mike, Wade, Ricky, Cindy and Timothy; grandchildren, Kerri, Kacie, Josie, Nikki and Brandi; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, two of whom she was especially close to, Thomas Morefield (Moe) and his two children, Michel and Dee-dee and Connie McFadden. Brenda was a strong lady and she lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, friends and her cats. There's no more pain; spread your wings and fly high. We love you forever in our hearts. A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Brenda HASSELL
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LONGEST, Lois Ann, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved hu…
Even in the face of this weekend’s inclement weather forecast, the parking lot of Green Top Sporting Goods was overflowing with visitors from …
Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown is bringing fall spirit to the Hanover County community throughout October. Despite a last minute cancellation of t…
Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) has launched a first-of-its-kind program to support educators with provisional teaching licenses.
FAUTEUX, Robert M. "Bob," 59, of Milford, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his little buddy, Rocky. He …
SCOTT, Carolyn Ann, 80, of Manteo, N.C., beloved wife and mother, parted from this world on Sept. 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Ha…
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors recently had a lengthy discussion about the complex process of removing an appointed public officer in…
SNITZER, James "Jim" Christopher, age 60, passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at VCU Massey Cancer Center, Thomas Palliative Care Unit, after a batt…
TALLEY, Jessie Carole, 80, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father,…
FARROW, David R., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, after a 14-month battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his…