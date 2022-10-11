Brenda HASSELL

HASSELL, Brenda Rose, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kattie Fuller; her father, Claude Fuller; her six sisters, Mary, Lilly, Rosie, Betty, Dorthy and Ruby; and three brothers, Carl, Charles and Joe. She is survived by her children, Jeff, Mike, Wade, Ricky, Cindy and Timothy; grandchildren, Kerri, Kacie, Josie, Nikki and Brandi; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, two of whom she was especially close to, Thomas Morefield (Moe) and his two children, Michel and Dee-dee and Connie McFadden. Brenda was a strong lady and she lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, friends and her cats. There's no more pain; spread your wings and fly high. We love you forever in our hearts. A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.