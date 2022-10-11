 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brenda HASSELL

HASSELL

HASSELL, Brenda Rose, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kattie Fuller; her father, Claude Fuller; her six sisters, Mary, Lilly, Rosie, Betty, Dorthy and Ruby; and three brothers, Carl, Charles and Joe. She is survived by her children, Jeff, Mike, Wade, Ricky, Cindy and Timothy; grandchildren, Kerri, Kacie, Josie, Nikki and Brandi; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, two of whom she was especially close to, Thomas Morefield (Moe) and his two children, Michel and Dee-dee and Connie McFadden. Brenda was a strong lady and she lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, friends and her cats. There's no more pain; spread your wings and fly high. We love you forever in our hearts. A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.  

