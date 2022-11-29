Brenda HILL

HILL, Brenda Davis, 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood Milton Davis and Susie Mayhew Rowland; her sister, Rebecca Davis Weeks; and her loving husband, William "Billy" Blackburn Hill. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Cristy) Hill and Kathryn (Clay) Barret; five grandchildren, Jarod, Connor, Rachel, Andrew and Thomas; her aunt, Ina Midkiff; as well as several nieces, a nephew and so many loving friends. Brenda was a stay-at-home mom for many years before working at Advent Christian Childcare Center for more than 35 years, where she retired at the age of 77. She was an active member of Broadus Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family the most, but also enjoyed Hallmark movies and reading. The family received friends and family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A Celebration of Life was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 5351 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with interment following in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Broadus Baptist Church.
