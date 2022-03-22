 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brenda SPENCE

SPENCE, Brenda C. "Brandy," formerly Salmons, 73, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Pat Spence. She is survived by her children, Brand Salmons (Pam) and Casey Kidd (Travis); grandchildren, Alynna Salmons, Owen Johnson, Olivia Kidd and Carson Kidd; other relatives and great friends. Brandy was born in Richmond and graduated from Henrico High School. She was an accountant for Wetlands, Formerly EEE Consulting. Brandy was a volunteer for Hanover EMS and is a Lifetime Member of Ashcake Volunteer Rescue Squad. She was an avid shooter and a member of "Girl And A Gun" gun club. She loved boating, racing, being outdoors, motorcycles, dancing and spending time with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Richmond SPCA in her honor. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

