GENTILINI, Brian, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Gentilini and Kathleen Belanger Gentilini; and father-in-law, Jack C. Powell. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Powell Gentilini; his children, Lauren, Andrea and Michael; his grandchildren, Natalia, Giani and Gavin; his siblings, Gary Gentilini (Sharon), Mary Ellen Vai (John), Gale Ouellette (Joe); his many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Frances Powell Aloi; brother-in-law, Bernie Powell; and many devoted friends. Brian loved hunting, fishing and in more recent years, enjoyed shooting sporting clays. Brian served the community in many roles, including President of the Five Forks Hunting Club, on the board for Conservation Park of Virginia and as a board member at Mechanicsville Little League. He retired after nearly 40 years with Hanover County's building inspectors' office and taught amusement and safety device training for the entire state. He enjoyed coaching his kids, teaching the art of carpentry and helping others. Brian was always putting others before himself and was a family man first and foremost. His witty, sarcastic, trickster sense of humor will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. There will be a reception to follow the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Brian GENTILINI
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors recently had a lengthy discussion about the complex process of removing an appointed public officer in…
DURBIN, John Thomas "Johnny" Sr., 79, longtime resident and unofficial mayor of Mechanicsville died on his terms (which shouldn't surprise any…
Discussion surrounding the future of the Hanover County School Board’s Community Equity Advisory Board (CEAB) was at the forefront of last wee…
GREINER, Susan Burnette, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was retired from the DMV. Survivors include her husb…
SOUTHWORTH, Winnie Mears, died peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on Sept. 9, 2022, at 78 years old. Winnie always provided love a…
The Hanover County Black Heritage Society hosted the second installation of the organization’s fall Historical Guest Speaker Lecture Series la…
GUY, Shirley Moren Moore, passed away at her home in Mechanicsville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Shirley was preceded in death by her…
McMANUS, Norma Poole, 83, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James McManus; parents, …
The Tools 4 Teacher store is gearing up for its second school year with exciting plans underway to expand the program’s reach into Hanover Cou…