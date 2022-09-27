Brian GENTILINI

GENTILINI, Brian, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Gentilini and Kathleen Belanger Gentilini; and father-in-law, Jack C. Powell. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Powell Gentilini; his children, Lauren, Andrea and Michael; his grandchildren, Natalia, Giani and Gavin; his siblings, Gary Gentilini (Sharon), Mary Ellen Vai (John), Gale Ouellette (Joe); his many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Frances Powell Aloi; brother-in-law, Bernie Powell; and many devoted friends. Brian loved hunting, fishing and in more recent years, enjoyed shooting sporting clays. Brian served the community in many roles, including President of the Five Forks Hunting Club, on the board for Conservation Park of Virginia and as a board member at Mechanicsville Little League. He retired after nearly 40 years with Hanover County's building inspectors' office and taught amusement and safety device training for the entire state. He enjoyed coaching his kids, teaching the art of carpentry and helping others. Brian was always putting others before himself and was a family man first and foremost. His witty, sarcastic, trickster sense of humor will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. There will be a reception to follow the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.