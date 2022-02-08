Bridgewater College officers killed in shooting

An Ashland man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of two Bridgewater College officers last week at the college.

The officers, who have now been identified as Campus Police Officer John Painter, 55, and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, 48, were fatally shot by an armed suspect on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, a former Bridgewater College and Patrick Henry High School student whose last known address was in Ashland, was identified as a suspect and arrested the same day in connection with the case. He has been charged with one felony count of aggravated murder of a police officer, one felony count of first degree murder, one felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons within three years, one felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons and one felony count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Campbell is currently being held without bond at Rockingham County Jail.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began at approximately 1:20 p.m. when the two officers responded to a call for a suspicious adult male located on campus. Following a brief interaction, the man opened fire and shot both officers before fleeing the scene, state police said.

The Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries immediately responded to the scene.

A man fitting the shooter’s description was taken into police custody by 1:55 p.m. by Harrisonburg Police, Rockingham County Sherriff’s deputies and Virginia State Police following a massive search operation. No further incident occurred.

The suspect, who was identified by law enforcement as Campbell, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was temporarily transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment. State police said they are working to determine if Campbell was allegedly shot by Painter or if the wound was self-inflicted.

The Ashland Police Department has no documented contact with the individual in question.

Campbell’s mother, Cheryl Campbell, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch her son is suffering from mental illness.

“My son is mentally ill and he did something that I could not control and no one could come to help him,” Cheryl Campbell told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in an interview. “I’m sorry for what has happened. I could not prevent it.”

Campbell appeared via video for his initial hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Rockingham County General District Court. His appointed attorney, Gene Hart, said Campbell would undergo a mental health evaluation.

Campbell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Painter and Jefferson were known as a “dynamic duo” and loved by the campus community, according to statement by Bridgewater College President David W. Bushman. He said the two were close friends and that Painter was Jefferson’s best man at his wedding this year.

“What happened here today is senseless and tragic. It’s heartbreaking,” Bushman said during a Feb. 1 press conference. “Our anguish is felt so deeply because the entire Bridgewater College community is a family, too, and that will be our greatest strength in the days and weeks ahead.”

“People we love have lost people they love,” Bushman said, requesting everyone to keep Painter, Jefferson and their families in their prayers.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a statement on Feb. 1 following the incident.

“My heart is broken tonight by the tragic loss of two officers at Bridgewater College today,” Youngkin stated. “These officers were dedicated to protecting the students and faculty of the college… The First Lady and I ask Virginians to keep their family, friends and the Bridgewater community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Youngkin ordered Virginia flags to fly at half-staff the following day in honor of the fallen officers.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office continues to investigate the incident. State police are requesting anyone with video, images or information related to this shooting to contact investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.