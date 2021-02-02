Brown Grove supporters: environmental issues among concerns

No one is exactly sure when the State Water Control Board will schedule a special meeting on the pending Wegmans‘ Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) application for a 219-acre distribution center near Sliding Hill Road, but it appears certain that hearing will take place.
Originally scheduled for Jan. 22, SWCB officials confirmed earlier this month that meeting was canceled.
NAACP director of Environmental Justice Chris French said there’s no official word on the rescheduling of that meeting, but indicated it could be scheduled as early as next month.
“We’ve been told recently by DEQ that they are either too busy or they’re working on responses to the public comments to even give us a new timeline as to when this permit is going to be heard by the State Water Control Board,” French said.
The Jan. 22 special meeting was canceled “because of substantial concerns and issues associated with this project as well as issues associated with possible legal concerns,” French said.
He joined a number of opponents to the project in a Zoom press conference last week hosted by Del. Elizabeth Guzman.
French listed a number of concerns regarding the wetlands in addition to the environmental justice concerns expressed during the one-hour conference.
Concerns over wetlands delineation and permitting processes, as well as inadequate analysis all require further investigation, according to French.
“There are a number of overarching concerns that have come into play,” French said. “What we’ve noted from the very beginning of this effort is that there has been inaccurate information put forward by consultants within the permitting process; and what that has resulted in is a fairly fatally flawed process.”
Due to public scrutiny surrounding the project, some of those inaccuracies have been revealed. For example, the number of acres affected by wetland disruption has doubled with subsequent surveys.
French contends the current permits do not meet state and federal requirements and expressed environmental justice concerns have not been adequately addressed.
And those environmental justice concerns have taken center stage in recent months, gaining support from several legislators who joined a press conference last week to express their opposition to the project.
They were joined by several residents of Brown Grove who said the proposed distribution center would provide the final blow to a neighborhood that, in their mind, has been reduced, infringed upon, and largely forgotten by local officials.
Deacon Kenneth Spurlock of the Brown Grove Baptist Church outlined an oral history of Brown Grove that revealed generations of a generation largely forgotten by the people who lived around it.
“It is a community that has been historically abused and looked over,” Spurlock said. “For years, we have seen businesses come in to this community ... and it has caused a state where businesses come in and Brown Grove is being pushed out.”
He pointed to the construction of Interstate-95, development of Hanover Airpark, a truck stop , a stump dump landfill and concrete plant. “Now we have this distribution plant about to be placed across from the Brown Grove Church,” Spurlock said.
Realizing the growing threat of surrounding business infringement, Spurlock said a group of residents went to the courthouse two decades ago seeking some proffers to protect the integrity of their community to no avail. “They said Brown Grove was not a recognized or residential community,” Spurlock said.
Spurlock and others who spoke at the press conference indicated no opposition to the Wegmans’ project, but insisted Brown Grove is not the right location.
A civic association was formed and recognized by the county, but achieving residential status has been a continuing struggle for the small community.
“We’ve always had to battle and prove ourselves and prove who we are,” Spurlock said.
“We do not oppose the project as a whole,” Spurlock said. “Our belief is that it should be placed somewhere else outside of the Brown Grove community.”
In 1870, six residents formed the nucleus of the Brown Grove Baptist Church, its current brick structure constructed in the 1940s. “We are proud of our heritage and humble beginnings,” said Diane Drake, a longtime resident of Brown Grove.
Charles Morris is a direct descendant of Brown Grove’s founder and moved to the community in 1976. He expressed concerns regarding unmarked graves located on the proposed site. “Wegmans should not be allowed to build in Brown Grove.”
Bonnica Cotman also is a longtime resident of Brown Grove and said she recognized the threat posed to Brown Grove by the construction of the distribution center early in the process.
“We were not only fighting against Wegmans but our state and federal government,” Cotman said. “By the time we found out about this our [Hanover County] Board of Supervisors had already moved this project forward.”
Cotman said the early approvals left community members with few options except to contest the DEQ permit from the state.
She noted a significant lack of communication from DEQ and the Army Corps of Engineers and said many of her emails have gone unanswered. “They are no longer responding to me,” Cotman said.
She extended an offer to Governor Northam to visit Brown Grove and witness firsthand cohesiveness of a community.“Brown Grove is history. Brown Grove is family. Brown Grove means something to us who live here, who worship here, who were raised here. Haven’t we had enough?”
“Brown Grove has been here for 150 years and we plan on being here for another 150 years,” she concluded.
Guzman organized the press conference to allow voices in support of Brown Grove to be heard, and said the community deserves a fair hearing.
“We know that is too often our marginalized communities and communities of color who bear the brunt of environmental racism and are disadvantaged by irresponsible development,” Guzman said.
She urged her fellow elected officials to join in efforts to support Brown Grove.
Recognizing the significance of holding a press conference on MLK Day, Guzman referenced the words of the Civil Rights leader who warned the voices of his enemies would not be remembered, but the silence of his friends would.
“I urge other elected officials at the state and local level not to be silent friends but to find it your heart to help the people of Brown Grove. They deserve justice,” Guzman said.
Pat Hunter-Jordan, president of Hanover’s NAACP Chapter, said she is pleased with the support of groups like the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus but questioned why other local elected representatives have not lent their voices to the environmental justice concerns raised by the Wegmans’ project.
“We are here to express our concerns regarding the proposed Wegmans’ distribution project and the dismantling impact on the Brown Grove community,” Hunter-Jordan said.
Jordan said the project would have significant health and safety effects on the Brown Grove community and areas surrounding the proposed project. She also pointed to the numerous unmarked graves and cultural history that could be trampled in the process. “Our ancestors deserve better,” she said.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan described Brown Grove as the center of African American history in Hanover County, and said all projects should be considered regarding their impact on the communities altered and their histories.
“The time has come to listen to these communities, preserve their history, and not just say profit is the ultimate goal,” McClellan said. “We can look holistically and find other places to build projects like the Wegmans’ center that don’t disrupt our history and our communities.”
Several other legislators and representatives from environmental groups expressed support for Brown Grove during the session.