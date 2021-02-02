Brown Grove supporters: environmental issues among concerns

She extended an offer to Governor Northam to visit Brown Grove and witness firsthand cohesiveness of a community.“Brown Grove is history. Brown Grove is family. Brown Grove means something to us who live here, who worship here, who were raised here. Haven’t we had enough?”

“Brown Grove has been here for 150 years and we plan on being here for another 150 years,” she concluded.

Guzman organized the press conference to allow voices in support of Brown Grove to be heard, and said the community deserves a fair hearing.

“We know that is too often our marginalized communities and communities of color who bear the brunt of environmental racism and are disadvantaged by irresponsible development,” Guzman said.

She urged her fellow elected officials to join in efforts to support Brown Grove.

Recognizing the significance of holding a press conference on MLK Day, Guzman referenced the words of the Civil Rights leader who warned the voices of his enemies would not be remembered, but the silence of his friends would.

“I urge other elected officials at the state and local level not to be silent friends but to find it your heart to help the people of Brown Grove. They deserve justice,” Guzman said.