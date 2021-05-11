Brown named deputy county administrator

Prior to his service in the City of Richmond, he was the assistant county administrator and director of Finance in Charles City County, from 2007-2010 after serving four years as a budget and management analyst in Richmond.

Brown earned his PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from Virginia Tech in 2002. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Hampton University with a degree in Political Science. He has also has attended and completed the Senior Executive Institute (SEI) at the University of Virginia and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

In Hanover, Brown will provide leadership to the county’s Strategic Planning, organizational and performance management initiatives. He will supervise the departments of Finance and Management Services and Information Technology. He also will assist as a liaison with county partners such as constitutional officers and the registrar, as well as with the assessor’s and Internal Audit offices. He replaces Kathy Seay, who retired in March.

“Hanover County has a strong and fiscally sound government,” Brown said. “I am excited about and look forward to bringing my skills to further the county’s mission and values.”