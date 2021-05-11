Brown named deputy county administrator

HANOVER -- County Administrator John A. Budesky recently announced the appointment of Jay A. Brown Ph.D., as deputy county administrator for Administrative Services effective June 16.
Dr. Brown has been the director of the Department of Budget and Strategic Planning for the City of Richmond since 2014.
“Dr. Brown has nearly 18 years of strong leadership experience in budget, finance and strategic planning in local government,” said Budesky, who chose Brown from a field of about 65 applicants. “He has comprehensive experience supervising staff and developing strong, collaborative relationships with administration, elected officials, regional local government partners, other departments and citizens. He also is a team player who is customer focused and is very familiar with Hanover County. We are very excited to have Jay join our team.”
As the director of the Department of Budget and Strategic Planning for the city, Dr. Brown was responsible for developing an annual $2 billion, total municipal budget and an operating budget of $782 million. He also was responsible for the development and management of the city’s Strategic Planning process, including the continued oversight of Richmond’s results oriented, strategic planning/performance management program.
Brown has over 18 years of progressively responsible experience in public administration. He was deputy director of the Department of Budget and Strategic Planning for the city from 2010-2013.
Prior to his service in the City of Richmond, he was the assistant county administrator and director of Finance in Charles City County, from 2007-2010 after serving four years as a budget and management analyst in Richmond.
Brown earned his PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from Virginia Tech in 2002. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Hampton University with a degree in Political Science. He has also has attended and completed the Senior Executive Institute (SEI) at the University of Virginia and the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
In Hanover, Brown will provide leadership to the county’s Strategic Planning, organizational and performance management initiatives. He will supervise the departments of Finance and Management Services and Information Technology. He also will assist as a liaison with county partners such as constitutional officers and the registrar, as well as with the assessor’s and Internal Audit offices. He replaces Kathy Seay, who retired in March.
“Hanover County has a strong and fiscally sound government,” Brown said. “I am excited about and look forward to bringing my skills to further the county’s mission and values.”
He is certified by the Virginia Government Finance Officers Association and is pursuing credential manager certification from the International City/County Managers Association (ICMA).
Brown will be a key staff member as the county moves to implement a new Strategic Plan in 2021. The Hanover County Board of Supervisors held a two-day retreat to identify goals and objectives earlier this year.
He currently lives in Glen Allen with his wife Chantel and two children, Mckinley, 8, and Ethan, 5.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.