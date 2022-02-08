 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan Dale ROBERTSON

ROBERTSON

ROBERTSON, Bryan Dale, 61, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2022. He was born February 11, 1960 and lived his life to the fullest, giving love and support to those he met. Dale was devoted to his family and, once he knew you, you were his family. He loved unconditionally and had so many friends far and wide. He enfolded people with the most warm-hearted hugs. Dale had a passion for old cars and rebuilding them. He enjoyed car shows and hanging out with his friends at Brunetti's. He is survived by his brother, Bill Robertson (Sherry) of Pensacola, Fla.; a nephew, Robby Robertson (Cheryl) of Mandeville, La.; a niece, Ashley Robertson (Kevin) of Virginia Beach; a nephew, Steven Lohmann (Toni); a great-niece, Veronica Lohmann of Brunswick, Md.; an aunt, Sandra Smith (Marty) of Mechanicsville; two very special friends, Craig Snead and Rick Pilcher; and other family members and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Christie Carneal; mother and father, Gilda and Bill Robertson; sister, Joy Robertson; and sister-in-law, Susan Robertson. His remains rest at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va., where the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, with the funeral on Saturday, February 12 at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Va. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Henrico Humane Society, P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, Va. 23228 or a charity of your choice.  

