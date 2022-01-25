Bryson McRae LEWIS

LEWIS, Bryson McRae, 21, of Hanover, passed away on January 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Phyllis and Melvin Tomes and Christine McKnight. Bryson is survived by his daughter, Charlotte; her mother, Fallon Moore; his girlfriend, Marissa Valentino; his parents, Kelly Nix (Brian Robins) and McRae Lewis (Kelly); his brother, Justin; stepsisters, Morgan Robins and Kaitlin and Kallie Moore; his great-grandfather, Harold McKnight; grandparents, Dickie and Delores Nix, Harold and Cathy Lewis, Danny and Louise McRoberts and Terry and Richard Meador; his uncle, Cleve Nix (Holly); cousins, Jill, Marlie and Evan; and his uncle, Stuart Nix (Stephanie) and their children and grandchildren. Bryson was an amazing young man who loved life and lived it to the fullest! He was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and most of all a loving father. He loved baseball, hunting, fishing, golf, mud bogs, the Dallas Cowboys and ice-cold beer. He never met a stranger and always wanted to be there for his family and friends no matter what. A Celebration of Life will be held January 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Malden Hill Venue, located at 234 West River Rd., Aylett, Va. For anyone wanting to make a donation, they can visit any Wells Fargo Bank branch and deposit money into the savings account for his daughter, the Charlotte Fay Lewis donation fund.