HANOVER -- Making a difference in his community has been a driving force that has guided John Budesky from his earliest days as a public servant. It’s a mantra that has matured as he has progressed through a career that most recently landed him in Hanover as the county’s top administrator.
Budesky, who previously served as deputy county administrator in Hanover for five years before accepting the top spot in Goochland, said it feels like coming home. In some respects, he never left and has lived in Hanover for the past 13 years, and his two children attend Hanover schools.
The veteran public administrator is fully convinced that the second time around will be special, and the Pittsburgh native said he’s right at home in his new position.
That doesn’t mean his first assignment as deputy county administrator wasn’t rewarding, or Budesky’s efforts didn’t produce results. Among other accomplishments enjoyed during his first tenure in the county’s administration, Budesky is credited with overseeing and managing the massive courthouse project and initiating a project that provided livestreaming for all Hanover County Board of Supervisors meetings.
A month into the job, that familiarity with Hanover and many members of its leadership team and community leaders has made the transition to his new post almost seamless.
“In many ways this was a very smooth transition,” Budesky said. “I already had a working relationship and respect for many of the board members. A large majority of the leadership team are folks I’ve worked with when I was here before.”
In addition to that leadership team, Budesky said he’s constantly impressed with the employees who support and deliver county services.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I am not amazed at the staff that we work with and the compassion they have for this community that they have. That inspires me,” Budesky said.
While relationships inside the county complex are important, Budesky also values the community and business relationships he’s maintained in Hanover.
“I knew many of the community and business leaders here and had in my Rolodex before I left. I’ve already called on some of them and met with others. I have those relationships, contacts and experiences that didn’t require a learning curve,” he said.
This time around he also knows the shoes of former County Administrator Rhu Harris won’t be easy to fill, but he’s become accustomed to high expectations and filling roles previously occupied by respected leaders.
When he arrived in Goochland as county administrator three years ago, he replaced Rebeca Dickson, a respected and regionally recognized veteran administrator who was forced to resign due to health problems.
“I’ve been following these giants in the local government field, both Becky and Rhu,” he said.
Budesky attended Edinboro University for his undergraduate work and set his sights on a career as a police officer, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.
The youngest of nine children, he was the first in his family to obtain a college degree.
“I had a grandfather who had served in a small department and always respected the relationship that police officers had with their community and the admiration. I really respected my grandfather and he believed in the community,” Budesky said.
While in college, Budesky began working with troubled youths at a group home, and, upon graduation, took a job as a mental health/substance abuse counselor at the county level.
“It gave me an appreciation for how local governments can actually make a difference in the lives of its citizens,” Budesky said.
After serving in public administration posts in Pennsylvania and Maryland, Budesky has called Virginia home for the past 15 years.
He began his career in local government administration when he was named assistant city administrator for Hagerstown, Maryland.
“Progressively, I’ve moved up from different levels of service in local governments,” he said.
He became New Kent County’s county administrator in 2005, followed by a stint in state government for three years running the Commonwealth’s Worker Compensation Commission.
“I missed local government,” Budesky said. “I really missed the opportunity to engage and improve communities that I lived in.”
He took a job as city administrator in Manassas, and applied for the deputy county administrator’s job when Joe Casey left Hanover for Henrico.
“I was given the opportunity to come serve Hanover,” Budesky said.
After more than three years as Goochland county administrator, Budesky wasn’t looking for a change when he learned of Harris’ retirement, but that familiarity factor again came in to play.
“Having the opportunity to come back to Hanover where my kids are engaged in activities and a part of this community and not having to relocate them and hopefully be able to make a difference in the community that I live in is really what got me thinking about coming back to Hanover.”
In his own words, Budesky describes himself as a problem solver, and said he fully endorses the concept of public service.
“I think you have to be willing to engage and communicate with the public,” he said. “We have to do things that will maintain the public trust.”
Budesky acknowledged the reality of walking into a job with the added responsibilities of a pandemic in addition to other problems facing the county.
One of those issues has is continuing development in the county and the effects on some residents.
“Much of my time has been spent listening, because I think it’s critical to understand from many different perspectives. It’s important for me to understand those perspectives” he said. “If we’re going to meet the demands of our community, we need to be flexible and constantly learning. To me, listening is critical.”
To that end, much of his first four weeks on the job has been spent in meeting with community and business leaders. “I wish there was another 12 hours in each day. I want to understand as much as I can,” Budesky said.
While not every decision will be endorsed by all, Budesky said communicating the reasons behind those actions can go a long way to ensuring the public trust is maintained.
“If I’m going to make a recommendation and we’re going to implement a policy, or support a business interest, we owe it to the residents to tell them why we reached that conclusion and why we feel this is in the interest of our residents.”
“The Wegmans’ case has to be an opportunity for us to learn,” Budesky said. “I think our job is not to frustrate residents to the point where they feel they need to file a lawsuit. I do think we need to learn and appreciate how we engage our community in the broader land use planning processes. We have to help people appreciate what the plans are around them. Our goal is to find that healthy balance of commercial investment in our community in the right places and making sure we have sound neighborhoods for all of our residents.”
He said Hanover is fortunate to have such educated and engaged residents who have access to an increasing amount of information and provide invaluable resources for the county.
“We have a very educated, informed group of residents when it comes to different issues; they bring intelligent, informed perspectives to the table.”
Budesky said he’s more than open to considering dissenting opinions and said, “If you’re not learning and changing, you’re stagnant and you’re not progressing. It’s important that we evolve.”
Closely associated with the development issues, the problem of transportation also is high on the county’s priority list, and Budesky said a recent funding resource could provide relief in that area.
Hanover has joined with Central Virginia communities to form the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, a consortium designed to provide additional funds to those localities for road improvements.
Additional taxes on gas provide the bulk of the funding, and half of those collected revenues are returned to the locality. Another third of that money is distributed by competitive bid basis and 10 percent is slotted for public transportation.
Budesky said first year receipts for Hanover could exceed $6 million, and that money will not only allow the county to manage local road projects but also provides a dedicated revenue source that provides the county with leverage for state and federal grants.
“It’s a shot in the arm for us,” he said.
Regarding the county’s COVID-19 efforts, Budesky said he plans to continue on a path that prioritizes delivery of county services during the pandemic.
He credited Social Services, the Sheriff’s Office and Fire/EMS with their commitment to continued service despite the challenges of a national pandemic.
He said the experience will produce a silver lining of sorts as local governments discover innovative methods to engage with citizens and initiate new methods of engagement.
Working closer to home has not resulted in more spare time for the father of two, one enrolled in middle school and the other in high school.
“I spend a lot of time at soccer games or running the ‘Dad Taxi’,” he laughed.
Although his family comes first, Budesky admitted the county is a close second.
Even with the bustling pace, Budesky is certain the move back to Hanover was the right choice. “I believe it was the right place at the right time,” he said.
Anyone spending time with Budesky would quickly conclude he’s comfortable with the new job and happy to be back in Hanover.
Budesky has found balance in a committed relationship with his significant other, a busy schedule with his children and the responsibilities of running Hanover County.
When and if spare time presents itself, he’s a classic car enthusiast. But, for the foreseeable future, he’ll be using most of his time to engage with his community.
“I’ve spent much more of my time listening and learning and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”
