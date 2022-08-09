Buford WADE

WADE, Buford Enzer, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away on July 31, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; three daughters, Teresa Lohmann, Sandra Gayle Wade (Canyon Smith), Michele Wilhelm (Rob); and four grandchildren, Abby, Wade, Roxie and Tula. Buford was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea. He was a certified HVAC engineer for more than 60 years and was a distinguished member of RSES. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Homes, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. Interment followed in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com.