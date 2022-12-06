KELLEY, Calvin Eugene "Buddy," of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Buddy was born at home in Ellerson (now Mechanicsville) on March 20, 1938, the youngest child of the late James A. Kelley Sr. and Edna Z. Kelley. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kim Kelley Young; brothers, James A. Kelley Jr. and Charles B. Kelley Sr.; and sister, Carolyn K. Brown. Buddy is survived by his son, Warren E. Kelley; grandchildren; sister-in-law, Evelyn B. Kelley; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. at Carlisle Avenue Gospel Chapel, 2506 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bible Broadcasting Network at BBNradio.org or Leading the Way at LTW.org.