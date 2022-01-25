Campbell HARRIS III

HARRIS, Campbell III, 62, of Hanover, went to be with his creator on January 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Maria (aka Beth); and children, Steven Harris, Stephanie Theurer (Brandon) and Evan Harris (Abby). He was a beloved PopPop to four grandchildren, Quinn, Miller, Wyatt and Ezra; also survived by siblings, Kathy Kamerick and Mitchell Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For now we say "see you later alligator." Contributions in his memory may be made to Church of the Redeemer at 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Va. 23116.