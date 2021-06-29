Capitals boost funding to aid in refurbishing skating rink

Daniel passed away in 2010 and his name was added to the rink’s name.

Stamey said the efforts of the Bartons are a reflection of the type of people they are and their commitment to community.

“This speaks volumes about their character and how they could take a tragedy like this and turn it into such a positive light for our residents here in Hanover,” Stamey said.

The 20-year-old rink has been unusable for several months, but, when in operation, can accommodate street and roller hockey players and provide space for inline skating users.

Although several repaving efforts have been completed during the past two decades, the fixes were temporary and the county had scheduled a permanent resurfacing for 2025.

“It is 20 years old and in need of major repair,” Stamey said. “This is an opportunity for us to move this project forward and bring the rink up to speed a few years ahead of schedule.”

The Barton family has continued its connection to the track and raised more than $19,000 through a Go Fund Me account in the past year to assist with the much needed repairs.

The Doswell Energy Center donated $25,000 to the project, bringing the total funds available to $44,200.