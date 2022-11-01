Carl CUSTALOW

CUSTALOW, Carl "Lone Eagle," crossed over on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 78. Carl "Lone Eagle" was born to the late Chief Webster, "Little Eagle" and Mary Lee "White Feather" Custalow on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation in King William County, Va. Carl was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Dr. Linwood Custalow and Ryland Custalow; and two sisters, Shirley Custalow McGowan and Delores Custalow Salmons. Carl believed it was important to have purpose in life. His purpose had much to do with strengthening and protecting the Mattaponi River, the Reservation and the thousands' year old culture of his people. He left home at the age of 14 to further his education. He graduated from Freeman High School, and earned a degree from the University of Richmond. He retired from State Farm Insurance after 32 years of service. He returned to the Reservation to live and was elected assistant Chief in 1993 and Chief 2003 until 2012. Carl is survived by his sons, Todd Custalow (Danielle) and Chad Custalow; brother, Leon (Helen); his sisters, Eleanor Custalow Cannada (Alton), Edith Custalow Kuhns and Debbie Custalow Graciano (Rick); sister in-law, Barbara Custalow (Linwood's wife); grandson, Connor Custalow; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private ceremony for immediate family. The family is being served by the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel.
