 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carnegie HAMERSLY

  • 0
HAMERSLY

HAMERSLY, Carnegie Brown "Bud" Jr., of Mechanicsville, passed away March 17, 2022. He was born on August 4, 1926 in Richmond, Va., to the late Carnegie B. and Mildred LeGrande Hamersly. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bobbie DeVilbiss Hamersly; three children, William (Theresa) of Silverton, Oregon, Gail H. Wageley, of Ashburn, Va. and Robert of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Hamersly, Ranson Hamersly-Walsh, Holly Wageley, Kylie Hamersly; great-granddaughter, Isabel Hamersly-Walsh. He received a Bachelor of Marine Science degree from N.Y. State Maritime Academy in 1948. He was a veteran of the U.S. Maritime Service and the U.S. Navy. and retired from IBM as a Personnel Manager after 33 years of service. He was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and a member of The American Legion Post 175 of Mechanicsville. A private family graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

L. Wayne Kirby

L. Wayne Kirby

KIRBY, L. Wayne, of Studley, Va., passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Monday, April 4, 2022, a…

Joyce Whitlock

Joyce Whitlock

WHITLOCK, Joyce Taylor "Nannie," 92, of Mechanicsville, the widow of Preston T. Whitlock Sr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 20…

Mary Frances McGuinn

Mary Frances McGuinn

McGUINN, Mary "Frances," 100, of Mechanicsville, known as "Mac" to her family and friends, went to be with her Lord on April 5, 2022. She was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News