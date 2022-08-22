Carol Lee LUNCEFORD

LUNCEFORD, Carol Lee, of Hanover, Virginia, passed away on Aug. 12, 2022, peacefully, at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. The daughter of the late Arther W. and Lila A. Hoar of Machias, Maine, Carol loved all things trivia. You could find her completing her daily crossword puzzle, watching Jeopardy and playing games with friends. Carol never met a stranger and made it a point to wheel her way around to ask about others; making everyone around her feel seen and loved. Despite the various challenges she faced, she saw the bright side of every situation and inspired others to do the same. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Melissa Woodell (William Rice), Angela Allen (Scott) and Chavis Lunceford (Shantell); grandchildren, Chad Woodell, Alyssa Woodell, Emory Allen, Isabella Lunceford, Gabriella Lunceford, Maya Lunceford and Andrea Lunceford; her sister, Alison Paolini (Bill); niece, Michelle Moody; nephews, Andrew Moody, Matthew Moody; and her many special friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Wheeler. A private celebration of Carol's life will be held with close family members. The family invites you to make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in her honor. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting bennettfuneralhomes.com.