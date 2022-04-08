Carol PARR

PARR, Carol Bondurant Saunders, of Mechanicsville, entered her eternal glory on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Thomas "Babe" Bondurant Sr. and Dorothy Lee "Honey" Bondurant Marcuson. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas Wayne Saunders (Michal Lisa); grandchildren, Joshua Lee Saunders (Tracy), James William Saunders (Mikayla) and Meghan Lynn Saunders Wilson (Cody); great-grandchildren, James Thomas Saunders and Caroline Grace Saunders; brother, George Thomas Bondurant Jr. (Traci); and sister-in-law, Sonya Blommel. Her free spirit and boisterous personality would bring a smile to anyone's face and that may just be what she did best. She also held a fierce love for those that she held close, especially her grandchildren. She was a true lover of the outdoors, with a relentless attraction to saltwater and sunshine. Even in her last years, she could be found digging in her flower garden while whistling a tune to the variety of songbirds that she loved to watch and feed. The family received friends Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Private interment will follow that afternoon at Byrd Presbyterian Church.