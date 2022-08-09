Carole ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Carole Bishop, 79, of Aylett, Va., passed away peacefully on Aug.2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice R. Bishop; father, Thomas Edward Bishop; and sister, Gloria Schneider. She is survived by her children, Christian Anderson (Jennifer) and Kenneth Anderson (Kelli); grandchildren, Kolby and Emma Anderson; sisters, Phyliss Hancock (Norman) and Joan Davidson; brother-in-law, David Anderson (Marsha); a loving host of nieces and a nephew. Carole dedicated over 35 years to teaching and coaching at Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School. She retired as Athletic Director at Lee-Davis and served as the Lead Athletic Director for the state's central region. In retirement, she became quite the avid golfer and kindled numerous friendships on the course. Her grandchildren were her world. She continued to "coach" them, off the field and court, throughout their school years. A lover of animals, Carole also leaves behind two beautiful cats, Cuddles and Callie. Visitation took place on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. The memorial service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. Interment took place immediately following the service in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Regional Animal Shelter, 20201 King William Rd., King William, Va. 23086.
