Carolyn Campbell MONDY

MONDY, Carolyn Campbell, 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called home by our Lord Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents. Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Roy Mondy; her children, Yates Mondy (Sarah) and Megan Carroll (Matt); four grandchildren, Grace, Ty, Rian and Barrett; twin sister, Nancy King (Allen); brother, Joe Campbell (Tia); and so many other family and friends. Carolyn was many things to many people, but above all, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and servant of her community. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. A livestream option will be available via the church’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
