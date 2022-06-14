Carolyn GAULDING

GAULDING, Carolyn Ann, passed peacefully to eternal life promised her by her Savior, Jesus Christ on June 5, 2022, in Henrico County at the age of 74. She has joined her beloved and cherished parents, Aubrey E. Gaulding Jr. and Nolia Woody Gaulding, who preceded her in death. Carolyn lived a full life in a wonderful group home provided by Chamberlayne Baptist Church. Throughout her years, she participated in such things as bowling and field trips across the south. She held several jobs throughout the years and was proud of her accomplishments in spite of her handicaps which never held her back. Her faith in her Lord was unwavering and her recall and knowledge of the Bible was something to behold. She is survived by many cousins and friends she met throughout her life. Many of the women who cared for her thought very fondly of the sweet but spunky woman she became. She will be remembered by her ability to laugh and enjoy life while enduring disabilities that were challenging. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.