GAULDING, Carolyn Ann, passed peacefully to eternal life promised her by her Savior, Jesus Christ on June 5, 2022, in Henrico County at the age of 74. She has joined her beloved and cherished parents, Aubrey E. Gaulding Jr. and Nolia Woody Gaulding, who preceded her in death. Carolyn lived a full life in a wonderful group home provided by Chamberlayne Baptist Church. Throughout her years, she participated in such things as bowling and field trips across the south. She held several jobs throughout the years and was proud of her accomplishments in spite of her handicaps which never held her back. Her faith in her Lord was unwavering and her recall and knowledge of the Bible was something to behold. She is survived by many cousins and friends she met throughout her life. Many of the women who cared for her thought very fondly of the sweet but spunky woman she became. She will be remembered by her ability to laugh and enjoy life while enduring disabilities that were challenging. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.
Carolyn GAULDING
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Henry Atkinson has been recognized as the Hanover High School (HHS) Class of 2022’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.590. Logan Markley, with a G…
Peterson discusses Redd appointment
Emergency response personnel, public officials, friends and family across the Commonwealth gathered to celebrate the lives of four fallen Virg…
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the full name and title of Superintendent of Schools Michael Gill.
BURTON, Rickey Dale Sr., 64, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed away surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family on June 1, 2022. He wa…
Looking at the Historic Polegreen Church without knowing any of its history, questions are sure to pop up.
TATE, Kathleen Carnohan, 64, of Mechanicsville, went to rejoin her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.…
Sophia Cassis and Jonathan Sutkus lead the Class of 2022 at Atlee High School as valedictorian and salutatorian, with grade point averages of …
Ellie Cook has been named the Mechanicsville High School (MHS) Class of 2022’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.573. Madison (Madi) Wangensteen, …
LONGEST, Mildred Anderson, 94, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva A…