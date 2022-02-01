 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolyn Gibson BAKER
Carolyn Gibson BAKER

BAKER

BAKER, Carolyn Gibson "Lynn," 89, passed from this life to Eternity with our Lord on January 11, 2022, in Staley, N.C. Lynn's surviving family includes her daughters, Cindy B. Morgan (Bill - dec.) and Jenny B. Panchision (Mike); and sons, Gary Baker (Debbie) and Matt Baker (Diane). Her son, Curtis Baker, preceded her in death. Lynn had 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Lynn was married to the late John G. Baker for 56 years. They lived in Middlesex County, Va., for 45 years and were active members of the Middlesex County Master Gardeners and Church of the Visitation Catholic Church. In 2013, she relocated to Hanover County, where she attended Calvary Chapel Mechanicsville and in July of 2021, she moved to Staley, N.C. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. There will be a private burial service in Middlesex County in the spring of 2022. We request that donations be made in memory of Carolyn Baker to the PKD Foundation at pkdcure.org/give/ or by calling 816-931-2600.

