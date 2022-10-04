Carolyn SCOTT

SCOTT, Carolyn Ann, 80, of Manteo, N.C., beloved wife and mother, parted from this world on Sept. 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Harry E. Scott Jr.; her daughters, Cheryl Andrews of Mechanicsville, Va. (Andy), Karen Clark of Moyock, N.C. and Cindy Martin of Harrisonburg, Va. (David); three grandsons, Bryan Clark of San Diego, Calif. (Alyssa), Joshua Clark of Virginia Beach, Va. (Morgan) and Cole Martin of Harrisonburg, Va.; and a great-granddaughter, Jessie June Clark of San Diego, Calif. Carol was born Aug. 7, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Dorothy June and Edwin Kosanke. After high school, she joined the Women's Army Corp and was stationed at Fort Mammoth, New Jersey, where she met Scott, her husband of nearly 61 years. Eventually, they settled in Mechanicsville, where they lived for over 30 years and raised their three daughters. Carol was happiest when she was serving others. She was a girl scout leader for many years, and when her daughters were grown, she embarked on a career in banking. Upon retirement, she and Scott moved to the Outer Banks, where they had spent their summer vacations and holidays throughout their marriage. As a resident of Manteo, Carol tutored the immigrant population in English, was active in her church and led her local chapter of TOPS. She loved to travel and did so extensively in recent years, cruising throughout the Caribbean and taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip through the Panama Canal. Carol was a caring and fiercely loyal mother, wife and friend. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service is forthcoming. Donations in Carol's honor to the National Kidney Foundation are appreciated.