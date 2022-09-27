Carroll DELBRIDGE

DELBRIDGE, Carroll Phillip "C.P.," age 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. C.P. was born Aug. 19, 1944, to the late Horace Macon Delbridge and Mary Clyde Pearson Delbridge. He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Chambliss, and her husband, Marion Chambliss; as well as his brothers-in-law, Jerry Settle and Lawrence Wright; and niece, Pamela Wright Callahan. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mary Carol Tyler (Robbie), Theresa Ann Christian and Chrissy White; and his sisters, Mary Clyde Wright and Janice Settle. He was a beloved Papa to his grandchildren, Carter, Phillip and Molly Tyler, Brady and Georgia Christian and Amber and Mikey Zarger. In August of 1964, he moved to Richmond, Va., and began his career with The Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company, which later became Bell Atlantic and then Verizon Communications. C.P served in the Virginia Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in June of 1972. After a long and successful career of over 37 years, he retired from Verizon on December 31, 2001. He will be dearly missed and remembered as a selfless provider with an unwavering love for his family. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, where a funeral service began at 12 p.m. Graveside followed at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 11310 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office Foundation in Mr. Delbridge's memory, P.O. Box 40, Hanover, Va. 23069. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodyfuneralhome atlee.com for the Delbridge family.