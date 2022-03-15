RATTELSDORFER, Casey Marie, 31, passed away September 7, 2021, due to a massive stroke from COVID pneumonia. She is survived by her father, Ronald Rattelsdorfer; brother, David Rattelsdorfer; niece, Lindsay Rattelsdorfer. Casey was a 2008 graduate of Atlee High School and a 2013 graduate of VCU with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. at Mechanicsville Methodist Church, 7356 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. No reception following service.
Casey RATTELSDORFER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
