Casey RATTELSDORFER

RATTELSDORFER, Casey Marie, 31, passed away September 7, 2021, due to a massive stroke from COVID pneumonia. She is survived by her father, Ronald Rattelsdorfer; brother, David Rattelsdorfer; niece, Lindsay Rattelsdorfer. Casey was a 2008 graduate of Atlee High School and a 2013 graduate of VCU with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. at Mechanicsville Methodist Church, 7356 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. No reception following service.