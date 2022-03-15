 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Casey RATTELSDORFER

  • 0
RATTELSDORFER

RATTELSDORFER, Casey Marie, 31, passed away September 7, 2021, due to a massive stroke from COVID pneumonia. She is survived by her father, Ronald Rattelsdorfer; brother, David Rattelsdorfer; niece, Lindsay Rattelsdorfer. Casey was a 2008 graduate of Atlee High School and a 2013 graduate of VCU with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. at Mechanicsville Methodist Church, 7356 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. No reception following service.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Otis HALL

Otis HALL

HALL, Otis Lee, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away February 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Otis was born on April 13, 1933, t…

Raymond SANTUCCI

Raymond SANTUCCI

SANTUCCI, Raymond Joseph, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 26, 2022, following a brief illness, which he valiantly f…

Shawn ANSON

Shawn ANSON

ANSON, Shawn Michael, 27, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Shelly and Robert Anson; …

Thomas BALL, Sr.

Thomas BALL, Sr.

BALL, Thomas Cleveland Sr., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was preceded in death b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News