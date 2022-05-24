Cassis, Sutkus lead AHS as valedictorian, salutatorian

Sophia Cassis and Jonathan Sutkus lead the Class of 2022 at Atlee High School as valedictorian and salutatorian, with grade point averages of 4.557 and 4.556, respectively.

Cassis is the daughter of Teresa Owens and Brett Cassis.

She has been involved in a number of student organizations throughout her time at Atlee. She has participated in the SODA club, which trains Atlee students to serve as positive role models for fourth graders; the National Honor Society; Key Club, which provides services to the school and community, and the Math Team.

In addition, she actively volunteers at Hanover Animal Control and works as a kennel assistant at a veterinary hospital.

Cassis plans to attend the University of Virginia and pursue a major in biology.

Looking back on her overall high school experience with graduation fast approaching, she said she is thankful for Atlee’s environment that has ultimately offered her an opportunity for growth.

“My teachers, friends and family have all pushed me to do my best, and each of them have taught me skills and knowledge that I will use in the future,” Cassis said.

Cassis also expressed her gratitude for being named as the Class of 2022 valedictorian.

“I feel grateful to be at the top of a class of incredible people and look forward to seeing what we all achieve,” she said. “Go ‘Ders!”

Sutkus is the son of Douglas and Kimberly Sutkus.

During his time at Atlee, he has served as team captain of the school’s varsity soccer team.

He also plans to attend the University of Virginia following graduation and will later determine an area of study.

Looking back on his years as a Raider, Sutkus said his high school experience has been “nothing short of incredible.”

“I will forever cherish the friends and relationships I have made during my high school experience and hope they will continue even after high school,” he said.

He said his recognition as this year’s salutatorian has been “extremely rewarding” after years of dedication to his studies.

“It feels extremely rewarding to be recognized for the effort I have put into my academics over these past four years,” Sutkus said. “Achieving this title certainly wasn’t easy, so this recognition makes all of the sacrifices worth it.”

“Lastly, I would like to thank my family, teachers, coaches and peers for their encouragement and support over these four amazing years,” he added.