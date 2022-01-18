JENKINS, Catherine Gillette, 93, daughter of the late Lester and Leila Waldrop; and widow of the late Reverend Charles O. Jenkins Sr., passed away on January 10, 2022. She is survived by three children, Charles O. Jenkins Jr., Beverly Jenkins and Jimmy Jenkins; two grandchildren, Amber Jenkins and Sean Jenkins; two sisters, Rubynelle Thyne and Linda Gunter. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Jenkins; brother, Sidney Waldrop; and sister, Ethel Rogers. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church, where she was a member. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Catherine JENKINS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BECK, Glenn Stephen, "Steve," 64, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 6, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 36 year…
WEATHERFORD, Donald Steven, 60, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022. Having led a full and colorful life, Don enjoyed…
WAITMAN, Bonnie Jeanne, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2022. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., to Paul and Jene Waitman on Ma…
BRANNAN, James B. "J.B." or "Jimmy", 83, of Mechanicsville, entered into God's garden, reuniting with his wife of 49 years, Phyllis, to grow v…
WALTON, Ellenor Helmick, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord, December 24, 2021, after spending some time with her family. Sh…
MURDOCK, Kenneth Brian, 55, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, And…
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
PRESSEAU, Dr. Jeffrey G., born in Elmira, N.Y., died peacefully at home in Ashland, Va., December 9, 2021, at age 62 after being diagnosed wit…
Near spring like temperatures over the weekend left Hanover residents unprepared for what followed less than 24 hours later. A veracious storm…
POWHATAN – The Virginia Supreme Court last week finalized the state’s new redistricting maps, which will see Hanover County now split between …