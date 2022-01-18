Catherine JENKINS

JENKINS, Catherine Gillette, 93, daughter of the late Lester and Leila Waldrop; and widow of the late Reverend Charles O. Jenkins Sr., passed away on January 10, 2022. She is survived by three children, Charles O. Jenkins Jr., Beverly Jenkins and Jimmy Jenkins; two grandchildren, Amber Jenkins and Sean Jenkins; two sisters, Rubynelle Thyne and Linda Gunter. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Jenkins; brother, Sidney Waldrop; and sister, Ethel Rogers. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church, where she was a member. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.