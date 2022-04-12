Catherine Sparagna

SPARAGNA, Catherine "Cathy" Ciulla, began her final trip to stay with our Lord God and his son, Jesus, on the beautiful sunny morning of April 2, 2022. After 87 years filled with memories, friends and family, she will be joining centuries of ancestors from the small town of Piana dei Greci near Palermo, Sicily. Cathy was also preceded in her journey by her younger brother, John Ciulla. She is survived by her dedicated partner and husband of 65 years, Nicholas; her two sisters, Pasqualina "Patty" DeCoursey and Elaine Roberts; her eldest son, Michael; her youngest son, Steven (Angela); and their four children, John (Julianna), Hillary (John Battle), Spencer and Hunter; as well as three great-grandchildren, Viviana Grace Battle, Gavriella Blake Battle and John Luke Sparagna. Cathy retired from the USAF as a civilian employee working Strategic Air Command at Griffiss AFB, Rome, N.Y. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, travel and she was known to visit a casino or two. A Roman Catholic graveside service was conducted on April 8 with the assistance of Bennett Funeral Home and the Church of the Redeemer. Cathy's final resting place at Signal Hill Cemetary in Hanover was blessed by Father James M. Cowles.