Cecil L. Schools

SCHOOLS, Cecil L., 76, of Aylett, Va., said goodbye to his family and loved ones on May 4, 2021. He was surrounded by family and dear friends with tears, laughter, hugs and joyful memories as he slipped peacefully into eternity. Cecil, son of the late Robert William and Evelyn Hall Schools, grew up in Warsaw, graduating from Warsaw High School and Smithdeal Massey Business College. He attended Richmond Polytechnical Institute (VCU) in Virginia, becoming a Certified Public Accountant. He worked with Robert Philipson and Company until starting his own firm, Schools and Barnette, in partnership with Crystal Chewning. Cecil loved his family and his community and was often seen enjoying many community events. He loved being around people and sharing his humor. He served as an active member of the Republican Party and Moose Lodge in King William and also served a four-year term on the Board of Supervisors. He especially enjoyed serving and working for many years as a founding member of the Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department as well as an EMT with the Mattaponi Volunteer Rescue Squad. In addition, he supported both squads with his accounting expertise and made many lifelong friends. Left behind and missing him deeply are his wife of 53 years, Marcia; son, William Larry Schools (Beth); daughter, Christal Lane Schools (Ragnar); granddaughters, Michelle Kelly (Vincent), Nikki Schools (Tyler); and great-granddaughter, Mia Corbin. Cecil is also survived by his older brothers, Robert William Schools Jr. (Margie) and George Norman Schools (Faye); as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A celebration of Cecil’s life was held at Ephesus Baptist Church in Dunnsville on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. with his son Pastor Larry Schools officiating. Graveside services followed at 2 p.m. in Northern Neck Memorial Gardens, Callao. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make donations to Mangohick Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 715, Manquin, Va. 23106, in Cecil’s honor. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.