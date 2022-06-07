SNEAD, Cecil Luther, 83, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022. Cecil was born on November 15, 1938 in Scottsburg, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janice Snead; daughter, Tammy Snead; three sons; two grandsons, Chris and DC Shears; four stepchildren, Wendy Sawyer (Bill), Cindy Wright (Robert), Charles Atkins and Jesse Atkins (Lee); 11 stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Edith Francis, Shirley Snead, Nancy Lowery; two brothers, Robert Snead, Roger Snead (Diane); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Richard Snead; five siblings, Richard Jr., James, Lonnie, Johnny and Edna. Cecil drove for Greyhound for 26 years before retiring. In his retirement, Cecil enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Buttons and Princess, who preceded him in death. In his younger days, Cecil could be found taking Janice to country music dances and playing guitar. His favorite accessory was a cowboy hat and he could often be found out in the yard. Cecil bravely battled Alzheimer's disease for 10 years. His family is eternally grateful for Cha Cha's Home Care in Mechanicsville, Va., especially John and Theresa, and hospice workers, Nicole and Mary and the hospice Chaplain. Rest in peace my Darling. I love you always until we meet again. Family received visitors at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Virginia on Lee-Davis Road on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 6 and 8 p.m. Services were held at Bennett Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment was held in Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery at 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Cecil SNEAD
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ellie Cook has been named the Mechanicsville High School (MHS) Class of 2022’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.573. Madison (Madi) Wangensteen, …
Seven of the eight nominees seeking to serve as Mechanicsville representative on the Hanover County School Board attended last week’s Board of…
BORKEY, Earnest Earl, 88, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, departed this life on May 22, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1933 to the late Alice K. an…
CHENAULT, Bonnie Whitlock “Bonbon”, 77, went to be with her Lord May 24, 2022. She passed peacefully after spending her final days surrounded …
The Rev. Dr. Robert Bluford Jr., known for his work as a theologian, historic preservationist and founder of Historic Polegreen Church Foundat…
GIANNASI, Deborah THOMSON, age 66, departed this life after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. She lived a traditional childhood in favor…
A crowd of spectators flocked to the Ashland Junction Shopping Center this month to witness an impressive display of vintage and new cars for …
Sophia Cassis and Jonathan Sutkus lead the Class of 2022 at Atlee High School as valedictorian and salutatorian, with grade point averages of …
A proposal to amend a conditional use permit in regard to an existing construction debris landfill and borrow pit faced pushback from resident…
Reader discusses ‘2000 Mules’ film and voter fraud