Cecil SNEAD

SNEAD, Cecil Luther, 83, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022. Cecil was born on November 15, 1938 in Scottsburg, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janice Snead; daughter, Tammy Snead; three sons; two grandsons, Chris and DC Shears; four stepchildren, Wendy Sawyer (Bill), Cindy Wright (Robert), Charles Atkins and Jesse Atkins (Lee); 11 stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Edith Francis, Shirley Snead, Nancy Lowery; two brothers, Robert Snead, Roger Snead (Diane); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Richard Snead; five siblings, Richard Jr., James, Lonnie, Johnny and Edna. Cecil drove for Greyhound for 26 years before retiring. In his retirement, Cecil enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Buttons and Princess, who preceded him in death. In his younger days, Cecil could be found taking Janice to country music dances and playing guitar. His favorite accessory was a cowboy hat and he could often be found out in the yard. Cecil bravely battled Alzheimer's disease for 10 years. His family is eternally grateful for Cha Cha's Home Care in Mechanicsville, Va., especially John and Theresa, and hospice workers, Nicole and Mary and the hospice Chaplain. Rest in peace my Darling. I love you always until we meet again. Family received visitors at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Virginia on Lee-Davis Road on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 6 and 8 p.m. Services were held at Bennett Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment was held in Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery at 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike.