Cerebral palsy can’t keep Marr out of water

Years of therapy soon began – and are still ongoing. One of the primary goals was to improve the flexibility and range of motion of his left arm and leg.

“He’s been in therapy ever since he was 9 months old,” Gretchen Marr said. “What has happened over the last few years is that he has done a lot of work. The left side is not as coordinated as the right side, but with all of his hard work it has become more coordinated. With swimming, he doesn’t have to think about using his left side, whereas, when he first started, he really had to think and remember there was a left side.

“Now that part is taken care of, so he can really focus on his coordination and mobility. He does a lot of stretches. He does physical therapy and occupational therapy. All of that is to increase mobility and coordination on the left side – and strength.”

The fifth grader at the Carmel School in Ruther Glen claims he has no favorite classes, but he has three favorite sports: swimming, basketball, baseball and soccer – the season determines which of the three is at the top of the list. Basically, his favorite sport is the one he can play right NOW.