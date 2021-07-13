Chalkley reviews new laws enacted by Va. legislators

Any person who has been convicted of assault and battery of a family or household member is prohibited from purchasing, possession, or transporting a firearm for 3 years from the date of conviction. This only covers offenses occurring on or after July 1, 2021.

The enhanced penalties for second or subsequent misdemeanor larceny convictions were repealed. The remaining provisions of the Habitual Offender Act were repealed and those whose privilege to drive were suspended or revoked solely under this Act will have that privilege reinstated by DMV.

The new and/or amended marijuana legislation was 400 pages long. Some of the changes do not take effect until 2022, 2023, or 2024. Some of the legislation must be re-enacted by future sessions of the legislature. I will briefly touch upon the laws taking effect on July 1, 2021, of the most interest to the greatest number of citizens.

There are no longer criminal penalties for simple possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by person 21 years of age or older. There are numerous civil penalties associated with marijuana but this article will not address those matters. Unlawful possession of more than one pound is a felony punishable by a prison term of not less than one year nor more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $250,000, or both.