Chamber board officers agree to serve another year

In her remarks, Porch said she has been most proud of what the Chamber has been able to do in 2020 that wasn’t planned for; “Our Chamber is about more than just networking, and the past months truly speak to the full value of involvement.” When the pandemic hit in March, the Chamber’s focus immediately targeted gathering and sharing key information with the business community.

This began with timely emails with data and links to printable/downloadable mandates, guidelines and signage, funding updates, regional resources, and member updates. The Hanover Chamber was 1 of 25 regional organizations and localities to team up to create and distribute PPE Toolkits to help businesses reopen.

Personal Protection Equipment Toolkits included masks, gloves, sanitizer and signage; over 300+ were distributed in Ashland and Hanover, and over 2,000 regionally.

The Coalition Series, eight weeks of free webinars with local experts on succeeding through and out the pandemic, was the first programming of its kind in the area with coordinated effort from seven Hanover and Ashland business organizations (Hanover County Economic Development, Town of Ashland, Dominion Energy Innovation Center, Downtown Ashland Association, Market Ashland Partnership, Hanover Chamber and the Chamber’s Foundation). The first sessions were well-attended, and a fall series is in discussion.