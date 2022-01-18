Changes to public comment period considered

Owners of businesses who operate in the county would be the next speakers to be heard, and speakers without county connections would then be allowed to speak.

There was no change to the 60-minute limit on public comment.

Seward said she was asked to draft a policy that would “ present a list in order of individuals who would be given priority status when addressing the school board at public meetings.”

Seward said speakers would provide pertinent information to the clerk prior to the meeting for verification.

Cold Harbor representative Steven Ikenberry also suggested that board members be allowed to address issues raised by speakers during the comment period.

Current policy requires board members to receive permission from the chair to address a speaker, but Ikenberry said that opportunity is not always available.