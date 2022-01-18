Changes to public comment period considered

As last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover School Board meeting began, Beaverdam representative John Axselle asked that the agenda be amended to include an item for discussion on current policy regarding citizens participation at school board meetings.
In recent months, many citizens who signed up to speak didn’t get that opportunity as the one-hour time limit expired on the public comment period. In order to make sure those speakers had that opportunity, board members placed the names of those who signed up but didn’t get the opportunity to speak on the list for the following month’s meeting.
School Board attorney Lisa Seward presented a policy that some board members hope will guarantee that Hanover residents are first to speak during public comment period.
The new policy also eliminates the availability to sign up to speak the night of the meeting, and all requests must be submitted by noon on the day of the meeting.
Axselle said the new policy will allow Hanover citizens to be heard first during public comment, and eases time restrictions placed on the clerk by late additions to the sign-up list.
Under the proposed changes, Hanover citizens with children currently in county schools would be the first speakers called followed by citizens who reside in the county but have no school-aged children currently enrolled.
Owners of businesses who operate in the county would be the next speakers to be heard, and speakers without county connections would then be allowed to speak.
There was no change to the 60-minute limit on public comment.
Seward said she was asked to draft a policy that would “ present a list in order of individuals who would be given priority status when addressing the school board at public meetings.”
Seward said speakers would provide pertinent information to the clerk prior to the meeting for verification.
Cold Harbor representative Steven Ikenberry also suggested that board members be allowed to address issues raised by speakers during the comment period.
Current policy requires board members to receive permission from the chair to address a speaker, but Ikenberry said that opportunity is not always available.
“The way the flow goes in public comment, we’ve kind of never – that I’ve seen in my six months – have allowed maybe a pause in case one of us wants to have a comment, and I would encourage as we go along… that we maybe just pause in case one of us wants to ask the speaker or comment in the future. I’ve not seen it practiced and that’s why I’m bringing it up,” he said.
Amendments to the proposed policy are possible, and board members will gather more information in the next 30 days before the board considers the changes at a future meeting.
“I just wanted to make sure that Hanover residents have the opportunity to speak,” Axselle said following the meeting.
In other matters, South Anna school board representative Bob May expressed kudos for the district’s recent release of updated COVID-19 quarantine information and a pay recovery plan for teachers.
Superintendent Michael Gill elaborated on those announcements.
“On Friday we did communicate new procedures for quarantine,” Gill said. “That’s always done in conjunction with our health department.”
In spite of school being closed due to the snow, Gill said officials worked throughout the week to gather quickly changing information to distribute to parents and students.
The new guidelines limit the number of days required for staff who have tested positive to quarantine from 10 days to five as long as masks are required.
“It did begin paying dividends on Monday when we had staff that would not have been able to come back to work… and were able to come back,” Gill said.
May said the ability of the communications team to update and release information in such a timely fashion was impressive.
“If you remember last week for three days in a row they were delayed releasing new (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) policies based on the CDC updates, and yet we were still able to get something out by Friday, which is just remarkable,” May said.
In a separate announcement issued last week, school officials implemented a pay recovery plan for teachers asked to cover other classes or assignments.
“It has been well documented that there are shortage crisis in a number of professions,” Gill said. “Education is certainly not the only one and, at the same time, not immune.”
He acknowledged the added responsibilities encountered by teachers as the shortages continue. “Teachers have been asked to cover classes when they are not substitutes to be had. Through a combination of excellent budgeting by our budget/finance team as well as federal stimulus dollars, we were able to announce last week that we will begin immediately paying anytime a teacher has to go above and beyond and cover classes.”
Gill said that commitment to provide extra compensation will continue once current challenges have passed.
“That’s a promise that we are not only making for this year….we’re making that commitment in perpetuity,”Gill said.
“Although it’s probably not as much as they are worth it’s at least our way of showing our teachers that we recognize that they are the backbone of our education system and we wanted to take this opportunity to thank them for all that they are doing above and beyond.”
In other action, the board adopted the 2022-23 school calendar as recommended by the Calendar Committee that features a post-Labor Day start to school with staggered starting days for new and returning students. That plan, which allowed students entering new schools to start school a day earlier than the remaining students, was instituted last year and has received positive comments from parents.
The new plan also reduced the number of flexible learning days from four to two.
The plan was adopted by unanimous vote.