Charity golf tourney brings peace to date of loved one’s death

“A big piece of my inspiration was that my dad and his buddies created a golf tournament for their best friend who had passed away, so this tournament for me is my way of paying a homage to the Brock–Mills Memorial Golf Tournament, in honor of my father.”

Web passed away in 2009 after a fight against Leiomyosarcoma (LMS), a very rare form of cancer.

“It’s such a rare cancer that if you were to do a fundraiser for LMS, the money would only go so far in terms of how many people it can benefit,” he said. “So, my father, being forward looking as he was, made sure I knew that his charity of choice is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — he really believed in their mission and had so much respect for what St. Jude does.”

The 2020 Web Buchanan Open raised $5,700 at the tournament. Afterwards, Buchanan was proud to report they received a few last minute donations from friends who couldn’t take part, topping the fund off at $7,000 for the children’s hospital, a success that he was very pleased about because he knows how happy that would make Web.

Team Greg Kelly took home the “Web Cup,” after a cart-path only day as the rain came down, something Buchanan said would be typical of his dad: to get out there and play rain or shine.