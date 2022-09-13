Charles ENGLAND

ENGLAND, Charles Edward. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Charles passed from this life to the next surrounded by his children, their spouses; and his beloved wife, Barbara. Charles was born and grew up in Richmond, where he was student body president and a member of the 1960 Highland Springs High School state championship basketball team. At Highland Springs, he and Barbara met and began dating when they were 16 years-old. After graduating, he attended VMI before completing his degree as a married student at Virginia Tech, becoming the first in his family to do so. His work ethic was a source of pride and respect from his first job at Westinghouse throughout his long career and retirement as a Sales Engineer for Inflico Degremont. Charles had a deep and abiding devotion to his family. He was a loving and supportive father, always present in the lives of his children, Amy, Chip, Andy and Mandy. He embraced each of his 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with joy. His kind and playful heart endeared him as their beloved Gran. He especially loved spending time as a family gathered at their home on the bay, the "rivah." Throughout his lifetime he has been blessed with a wide circle of friends and family. Most of all, he loved Barbara. He kept the smitten spark of falling in love as high school sweethearts all of their 64-plus years of life together. Their love is far too big to be captured in these words. He was a man known by many names: Charlie, Bubba, Gran, Coach, Dad and Honey. He has left a legacy of laughter and love. Family and friends were welcomed at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate Charles's life. A funeral Celebration of Life took place at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church on Friday, Sept. 9. The family welcomes donations in his memory to Positive Approach to Care (PAC), https://teepasnow.com/about/support-pac/ and the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/.