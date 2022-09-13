ENGLAND, Charles Edward. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Charles passed from this life to the next surrounded by his children, their spouses; and his beloved wife, Barbara. Charles was born and grew up in Richmond, where he was student body president and a member of the 1960 Highland Springs High School state championship basketball team. At Highland Springs, he and Barbara met and began dating when they were 16 years-old. After graduating, he attended VMI before completing his degree as a married student at Virginia Tech, becoming the first in his family to do so. His work ethic was a source of pride and respect from his first job at Westinghouse throughout his long career and retirement as a Sales Engineer for Inflico Degremont. Charles had a deep and abiding devotion to his family. He was a loving and supportive father, always present in the lives of his children, Amy, Chip, Andy and Mandy. He embraced each of his 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with joy. His kind and playful heart endeared him as their beloved Gran. He especially loved spending time as a family gathered at their home on the bay, the "rivah." Throughout his lifetime he has been blessed with a wide circle of friends and family. Most of all, he loved Barbara. He kept the smitten spark of falling in love as high school sweethearts all of their 64-plus years of life together. Their love is far too big to be captured in these words. He was a man known by many names: Charlie, Bubba, Gran, Coach, Dad and Honey. He has left a legacy of laughter and love. Family and friends were welcomed at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate Charles's life. A funeral Celebration of Life took place at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church on Friday, Sept. 9. The family welcomes donations in his memory to Positive Approach to Care (PAC), https://teepasnow.com/about/support-pac/ and the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/.
Charles ENGLAND
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Compass Christian Church is launching the church’s second annual “Cruise-In Event” this month to benefit another family grappling with childho…
BRITTON, Elizabeth Cavan, 103, widow of Henry Douglas Britton, died in Hanover County on Aug. 30, 2022. She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Eli…
Hanover County and Town of Ashland officials, public safety personnel and partners invited the community last week to join them in remembrance…
HERRIN, Mr. John Allen, Retired Special Agent, CSX Railroad, 69, passed away Aug. 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy…
A beloved Mechanicsville coffee shop is looking to bring its local charm and creative flavors to the hearts of communities across Hanover and beyond.
THOMPSON, Rhonda Smith, 45, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Hockelman II; and h…
FRANCESCA, Isabella "Sweet Bella" Marie, 11, went to Glory surrounded by her family on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her …
MECHANICSVILLE — Mechanicsville High School has suspended its football program pending the results of investigations into allegations of hazin…
Project officials announced that the county’s Connect Hanover universal broadband initiative is officially underway during last week’s board o…
PEROE, Mary Lee Berry, died peacefully at the Masonic Home of Virginia on Aug. 26, 2022 in Richmond, Va. at the age of 90. She was preceded in…